Rangemore Homeseekers, Developer Clash Over Delays

by Stephen Jakes

Homeseekers who acquired residential stands at Lot G, Upper Rangemore in Bulawayo, have accused the land developer of abandoning the project after collecting money for servicing the land.The group of homebuyers criticized the Zimbabwe Housing Project Trust (ZHPT) for failing to fulfill its obligations.According to the homeseekers, ZHPT had promised to service the land after they paid monthly installments of US$85, but no progress has been made despite full payment.The agreement stipulated that they would pay US$85 per month for a period of 53 months in exchange for land development."The organization started in May 2011, and we subscribed to the required fees. However, no land development has taken place to date," said one resident."ZHPT has never addressed us after we completed our payments, and when we tried to contact their officials, many of them told us they are no longer part of the organization."The residents were also charged an additional US$15 for borehole drilling, but no action has been taken on that front either, even after 13 years since the agreement.ZHPT administrative staff member Sophia Vega declined to comment, citing that she was new to the organization. Meanwhile, ZHPT Assistant General Manager Chenjerayi Muguti claimed he had been fired from the organization.