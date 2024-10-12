Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Matabeleland Youth urged to Rise up and control their destine

by Stephen Jakes
57 secs ago | Views
The Youth in Matabaleland have been urged to wake up and rise up to fight for the control f their destine through taking over the management of their local resources and institutions.

The developments came in the wake of rising concerns that most of the mineral and land resources and job or investment opportunities in Matabaleland, are currently being taken by people from Mashonaland in the watch of helpless, unresisting youth and people in the region.

In a statement Mthwakazi Republic Party National Youth League Chairman Mkhululi Jele  said It's time for the youth to wake up and reclaim their rights!

"Your life, culture, and resources are under threat from external forces. Remember, your safety and prosperity lie in self-governance. For too long, people from outside Matabaleland's dominance erased our languages and heritage_, suppressing our unique identity, Invaded our territory_, displacing millions and killing over 40,000 of our people, looted our resources_, exploiting our rich natural wealth for their own gain and imposed foreign traditions_, undermining our cultural practices and values," he said.

"The MRP stands for self-governance, empowering our communities against Shona imperialism. We believe in restoring the Mthwakazi kingdom, recognizing the rights of our 20 diverse tribes."

He said foreign traditions suppressing local tradition, resource exploitation, joblessness and economic marginalization and cultural erasure has become common things.

"Stand Up for Your heritage and land, Your children's future, Community interests, Economic empowerment and Self-determination," Jele said.

"As the Bible teaches, "Resist the devil, and he will flee" (James 4:7). Now is the time to resist Shona hegemony. Unite with Mthwakazi Republic Party to Promote community interests, Defend cultural identity, Achieve economic freedom and Govern ourselves."

Jele said since its founding in 2014, the MRP has been advocating for Matabeleland independence, participating in elections and staging peaceful protests.

"Join us in this fight for freedom and self-determination. Unite Against Shona Supremacy!_
Rise up, Mthwakazi! Take control of your destiny," he said.

"Rise up, Mthwakazi! Take control of your destiny! Join forces with our Commander-in-Chief Mqondisi Moyo and the National Executive Committee Leadership to amplify our international voice."

"As youths, we are the vanguard of the party and the driving force behind our cause. Together, let's advance international lobbying efforts to Promote Cultural Identity, Preserve our heritage and traditions, Foster Economic Empowerment, Unlock Mthwakazi's economic potential, Ensure Self-Determination and Shape our own political destiny."

Source - Byo24News

Must Read

Zimbabwe has US billion dollars overseas, can wipe out debt within 24 hrs

4 mins ago | 0 Views

Sasha Chimedza triumphs in Ghana ITF J60 Accra girls' singles finals

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

Zimbabwe confirms 2 cases of imported Mpox

3 hrs ago | 334 Views

Police arrest woman for assaulting 10-month-old baby in viral video

3 hrs ago | 1644 Views

SACP rejects ANC invitation for 100 days of GNU celebrations

4 hrs ago | 194 Views

Maids steal US$26,000 from employer, blow US$18,000 before arrest

4 hrs ago | 526 Views

Councillors to get US$75 fixed monthly allowance

4 hrs ago | 189 Views

Netanyahu orders UN to evacuate Lebanon peacekeepers

4 hrs ago | 250 Views

Zimbabwe born Themba Gorimbo secures fourth-straight UFC win

6 hrs ago | 243 Views

Democrats are trying to fool Americans about Kamala!

7 hrs ago | 337 Views

Dexter Nduna arrested for fraud

7 hrs ago | 1445 Views

Mnangagwa allies suffer major defeat at War Veterans Congress

7 hrs ago | 940 Views

Top Zimbabwe lawyer given ultimatum

7 hrs ago | 683 Views

Prophet Magaya pays homage to Mpandare

7 hrs ago | 942 Views

Prophet Magaya pays homage to Mpandare

7 hrs ago | 508 Views

Match fixing fears overshadow thrilling Northern Region Soccer League race

7 hrs ago | 76 Views

Zanu-PF MP blames opposition for loss of livelihoods

7 hrs ago | 147 Views

Farmers4ED backs government's new land tenure policy

7 hrs ago | 73 Views

Tito Mboweni dies

7 hrs ago | 265 Views

Cars impounded by BCC up for auction in 30 days

7 hrs ago | 226 Views

Police probe armed robbery at Chief Marupi's homestead

8 hrs ago | 187 Views

Ncube beats Matemadanda, Mutsvangwa combined

8 hrs ago | 183 Views

BCC limits number of public transport operators

8 hrs ago | 99 Views

Emganwini clinic downgraded to 'baby clinic'

8 hrs ago | 56 Views

Online form 1 applications for 2025 begin in November

8 hrs ago | 53 Views

Policeman fined for crashing into Judge's vehicle

8 hrs ago | 129 Views

Bosso fans plan Bulawayo city council rates 'boycott'?

8 hrs ago | 125 Views

Major pension boost for Zimbabwe civil servants

8 hrs ago | 152 Views

Zimbabwe rolls out e-gates at Mugabe airport

8 hrs ago | 345 Views

Telecel Zimbabwe faces scandal over disappearance of generators

8 hrs ago | 86 Views

Hwange sink deeper into relegation zone

8 hrs ago | 27 Views

Rangemore Homeseekers, Developer Clash Over Delays

8 hrs ago | 74 Views

Bulawayo Mayor Claims Only 10 Households in Nathisa Received Aid Out of 243

8 hrs ago | 223 Views

Woman's Mutilated Body Recovered in Kwekwe Mine

8 hrs ago | 87 Views

Pumula Police Station Chicken Thieves Nabbed

8 hrs ago | 102 Views

ZIM condemns Mnangagwa's US$3 billion white farmers compensation plan

9 hrs ago | 300 Views

WATCH: Council official's kombi burns

9 hrs ago | 233 Views

Prison Officer Steals Company Compressor

9 hrs ago | 120 Views

Zimbabwe woman shares bedroom with 2 husbands

12 Oct 2024 at 17:58hrs | 2348 Views

Zanu-PF MP's son fined for threatening to shoot a soldier

12 Oct 2024 at 17:57hrs | 946 Views

Wife busts hubby as he buys double bed, fridge for his lover

12 Oct 2024 at 17:55hrs | 1454 Views

Jostling for top Zifa posts starts

12 Oct 2024 at 17:43hrs | 458 Views

Zimbabwe football fraternity divided over 5 O' Levels clause

12 Oct 2024 at 17:42hrs | 664 Views

Zimbabwe chief loses car, money to robbers, left tied with a rope

12 Oct 2024 at 17:38hrs | 1114 Views

Prophet Walter Magaya in financial trouble

12 Oct 2024 at 16:47hrs | 2227 Views

Man kills cheating'' wife with one punch

12 Oct 2024 at 16:46hrs | 1074 Views

Zanu-PF leader in fuel tender scam

12 Oct 2024 at 16:41hrs | 2611 Views

Standard Bank employee jumps to death at workplace

12 Oct 2024 at 16:35hrs | 3112 Views

Sadc Election Observer Mission gives thumps up to Mozambique plebiscite

12 Oct 2024 at 16:25hrs | 482 Views