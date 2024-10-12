Matabeleland Youth urged to Rise up and control their destine

News / Local

by Stephen Jakes

The Youth in Matabaleland have been urged to wake up and rise up to fight for the control f their destine through taking over the management of their local resources and institutions.The developments came in the wake of rising concerns that most of the mineral and land resources and job or investment opportunities in Matabaleland, are currently being taken by people from Mashonaland in the watch of helpless, unresisting youth and people in the region.In a statement Mthwakazi Republic Party National Youth League Chairman Mkhululi Jele said It's time for the youth to wake up and reclaim their rights!"Your life, culture, and resources are under threat from external forces. Remember, your safety and prosperity lie in self-governance. For too long, people from outside Matabaleland's dominance erased our languages and heritage_, suppressing our unique identity, Invaded our territory_, displacing millions and killing over 40,000 of our people, looted our resources_, exploiting our rich natural wealth for their own gain and imposed foreign traditions_, undermining our cultural practices and values," he said."The MRP stands for self-governance, empowering our communities against Shona imperialism. We believe in restoring the Mthwakazi kingdom, recognizing the rights of our 20 diverse tribes."He said foreign traditions suppressing local tradition, resource exploitation, joblessness and economic marginalization and cultural erasure has become common things."Stand Up for Your heritage and land, Your children's future, Community interests, Economic empowerment and Self-determination," Jele said."As the Bible teaches, "Resist the devil, and he will flee" (James 4:7). Now is the time to resist Shona hegemony. Unite with Mthwakazi Republic Party to Promote community interests, Defend cultural identity, Achieve economic freedom and Govern ourselves."Jele said since its founding in 2014, the MRP has been advocating for Matabeleland independence, participating in elections and staging peaceful protests."Join us in this fight for freedom and self-determination. Unite Against Shona Supremacy!_Rise up, Mthwakazi! Take control of your destiny," he said."Rise up, Mthwakazi! Take control of your destiny! Join forces with our Commander-in-Chief Mqondisi Moyo and the National Executive Committee Leadership to amplify our international voice.""As youths, we are the vanguard of the party and the driving force behind our cause. Together, let's advance international lobbying efforts to Promote Cultural Identity, Preserve our heritage and traditions, Foster Economic Empowerment, Unlock Mthwakazi's economic potential, Ensure Self-Determination and Shape our own political destiny."