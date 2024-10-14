Latest News Editor's Choice


Mahatshula Library and Hall Projects Lack Progress

by Stephen Jakes
2 hrs ago | Views
The construction of the Mahatshula library and hall has been delayed due to the increasing number of projects that need to be completed, placing additional pressure on the council's finances.


This was revealed by Bulawayo Ward 3 Councillor, Mxolisi Mahlangu. He stated that the hall and library have not yet been included in the 2025 budget.

Mahlangu added that these projects are among other outstanding projects still awaiting completion.

"Several projects have already been approved by the city council, such as the construction of a bridge between Mahatshula and Queenspark East. Half of the building materials are already available," he said.

He further explained that schoolchildren face difficulties crossing the area during the rainy season, which is why they are prioritizing the bridge, despite the council’s financial challenges.

Mahlangu also noted that the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has committed to building the school, and the council is not involved in its construction.

Source - Byo24News

