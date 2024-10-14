Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Police Boss Urges Commanders to Fight Corruption Within the Service

by Stephen Jakes
2 hrs ago | Views
Bulawayo police bosses have challenged commanders to combat corruption within the police force. This call comes in response to public complaints that some officers are contributing to corruption in the country.


Commissioner Wiklef Makamache, Officer Commanding Bulawayo Province, made these remarks during a press engagement at Ross Camp last week.

Makamache urged the public to cooperate with the police by providing information on corrupt activities involving both police officers and citizens.

"Corruption involves an official in their capacity and members of the public. The giver plays their part, and the receiver, whether by omission or commission, also plays their part, leading to an exchange of monetary value," he said.

He appealed to the media to assist the police in sharing information to curb corruption.

Assistant Commissioner Tambudzai Bibian Gumpo emphasized that the police do not condone corruption.

"We have adopted a zero-tolerance policy toward corruption as an organization. Once someone is caught and the evidence is available, we prosecute them immediately," Gumpo said.

Source - Byo24News

