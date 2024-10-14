MRP Announces National Women's League Executive

News / Local

by Stephen Jakes

The Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP) leadership has announced the new National Women's League executive committee as the party revitalizes itself to advance its Mthwakazi state restoration agenda.

In a statement, MRP spokesperson Velile Moyo expressed the party's satisfaction with the successful meeting of the National Women's League, which took place on October 12, 2024, leading to the appointment of new leaders for the structure."The National Women's League Executive Committee leadership is as follows:Chairlady: Kinalimang MagaseniVice Chairlady: Sophie SibandaSecretary: Siphiwe DubeVice Secretary: Khathali MoyoTreasurer: Rebecca MafuOrganiser: Sithabile NdlovuVice Organiser: Priscilla Ndebele," Moyo said.Moyo added that Kholisani Tshuma is now the Information and Publicity Secretary, while Sindiso Moyo serves as the Secretary for Security, with Joan Dube as Vice Secretary for Security. Sithulisiwe Mziya is a Committee Member, and Alice Hadebe Moyo is the Advisor.MRP President Mqondisi Moyo, as the party leader, endorsed the new National Women's League structure. He emphasized that the Izimbokodo (women) have the significant task and mandate to take the revolution to the next level as the party intensifies its international lobbying efforts.Let me know if you need any further adjustments!