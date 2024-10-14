Bulawayo Female Councillors Hailed for Cleanliness

News / Local

by Stephen Jakes

Bulawayo's female councillors have been praised for managing waste in their wards more effectively than their male counterparts.

Bulawayo Mayor David Coltart recently commended the female councillors for maintaining cleanliness in their respective areas.According to the latest council minutes, Coltart remarked that the female councillors' wards were noticeably cleaner compared to those of their male colleagues."He encouraged the male councillors to emulate these efforts," the minutes noted.Ward 25 Councillor Aleck Ndlovu also praised the Council's overall efforts in refuse collection and solid waste management.He pointed out the growing issue of outdated electrical goods being disposed of as refuse and suggested that a special refuse compactor be established to collect such waste in the city.Health Services Director Edwin Sibanda added that Council departments actively participated in the National Clean-Up campaign, helping to clean the areas around Council buildings.Let me know if you need further adjustments!