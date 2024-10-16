7-0 win exposes Zanu-PF legislator's club Scottland

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Scottland FC, a club owned by ZANU-PF legislator Pedzai Scott Sakupwanya, is under scrutiny following allegations of match-fixing in the wake of their emphatic 7-0 win over Norton Community FC. The victory positions Scottland favorably in the race for promotion to the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL), especially as their rivals MWOS FC dropped points on the same matchday.In response to the shocking defeat, Norton Community FC has initiated an investigation into several players and executive members suspected of influencing the match result. The club has suspended several individuals, including goalkeeper Brandon Bere, along with players Clemence Masunda and Willard Nguwoyembwa. Two executive members, Tafadzwa Kuyerukana and Patrick Nyamayaro, have also been suspended pending the outcome of the investigation.A source within the Norton Community FC camp revealed, "We have a player who is involved, who is the goalkeeper, then there are two executive members and coaches." The source indicated that the goalkeeper alleged he was approached by an executive member offering money to influence the match outcome, reportedly an amount of US$300. The goalkeeper refused the offer, which may have saved the integrity of the match.Tensions flared when Norton Community FC officials confronted Scottland FC in an emotionally charged meeting. "The executive member then called the chairman to say that he was given money but the goalkeeper refused," the source explained. "If the goalkeeper had not refused, we do not know what could have happened."During the meeting, it was revealed that the executive member admitted to having received money and attempting to pass it on to the goalkeeper. When questioned, the player responded, "I'm not the only player. We are plenty." Currently, five individuals are implicated in the scandal.Norton Community FC is taking the allegations seriously, with a police officer among their ranks to assist in the investigation. "Those people are well-trained to investigate. As soon as the investigations are over, they will be published," the source confirmed.The match-fixing allegations come at a sensitive time for the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) Northern Region, already dealing with a case involving an abandoned match between Scottland FC and Karoi United. ZIFA Northern Region chairman Martin Kweza is reportedly eyeing the presidency of ZIFA, making these allegations particularly damaging for the organization.As the investigation unfolds, the integrity of Zimbabwean football hangs in the balance, with calls for transparency and accountability in the sport's management. The outcome of this scandal could have far-reaching implications for the clubs involved and the broader football community in Zimbabwe.