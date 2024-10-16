Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Advantage Welshman, Tshabangu as Timba CCC suffers setback

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The Citizens Coalition for Change party led by Jameson Timba on Wednesday suffered a setback in its bid to claim ZiG 22.1 million under the Political Parties (Finance) Act after a judge ruled that its application seeking to bar the government from disbursing the money to rival factions was not urgent.

The CCC party is split three-way with Timba's faction pitted against two others led by Welshman Ncube and Sengezo Tshabangu.

All three factions have written letters to justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi demanding to be given the funds due to the CCC after the party emerged as the main opposition in elections held in August last year.

A share of political party funds is calculated based on a party's electoral performance at the last general election. Zanu-PF is getting the lion's share of ZWG 47.9 million.

Timba's CCC, in its High Court application launched on September 29, cited the justice minister, finance minister and Tshabangu as first, second and third respondents. The CCC led by Ncube, and Ncube himself, later applied for a joinder which was granted without opposition.

The Timba faction, made up of loyalists of former leader Nelson Chamisa, asked the High  Court to issue an order interdicting Ziyambi and finance minister Mthuli Ncube "from disbursing the sum of ZiG 22,116,500 or any portion therefore or any other sums of money due to the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) to 3rd Respondent (Tshabangu) or to any one acting on his behalf or to anyone else."

Justice Faith Mushure, in an October 16 judgment, said Timba's CCC had failed to establish that the application was urgent.

The judge said Timba had written a string of letters to Ziyambi starting on October 16 last year requesting that the CCC allocation be deposited in a particular bank account number of the party.

The party said it acted out of concern following media reports that the government intended to pay out the money to Tshabangu, who emerged after last year's elections claiming to be the CCC's secretary general.

Ziyambi, contrary to legal requirements, ignored Timba's letters.

Said Justice Mushure: "The provisions of section 4(2) of the Act are couched in peremptory terms. The first respondent (Ziyambi) was obliged to respond to the application. He did not. Contrary to the applicants' averments that they could not act before the gazettement of the funds to be allocated in terms of the Act, the first applicant's right to response was triggered by the lodgement of an application for funds in terms of the Act and not the gazettement of the intended allocation. See section 4(1) of the Act.

"Despite this, the first applicant (Timba CCC) did not do anything to assert its right to that response from the first respondent from October 16, 2023, until September 27, 2024, when they filed the current application.

"In light of the above, the applicants cannot now argue that the cause of action arose on September 19, 2024, when the first respondent (Ziyambi) did not respond to their letter. This was not the first time that the first respondent had not responded to their letter. For close to a year, the first respondent had not responded to their letters.

"The applicants could afford to wait for the first respondent's response for three or four months, then follow up with another letter. At the very last minute, they then decided to give the first respondent an ultimatum to respond within 48 hours, failing which they would approach the court…

"On the facts placed before me, there was an undue delay and laxity on the part of the applicants in bringing this application to court. The factual circumstances giving rise to this urgent application were known to the applicant and have been ongoing since at least October 16, 2023. The applicant took no steps for a considerable period to prevent the irreparable harm it now perceives. An applicant is expected to have acted with the same urgency it wishes that the matter be accorded. The expectation is that, faced with the alleged failure to respond from the first respondent and the conflicting media reports, the applicant would have reacted immediately to remedy the irreparable harm, rather than standing back and doing nothing until it was too late."

The judge also rejected the Timba CCC's claims that it would suffer irreparable harm if the funds were released to rival factions.

"The applicants allege that if the application is not determined now, they will suffer irreparable harm. They argue that if the funds are disbursed to anyone other than the first applicant, there is no way of recovering them. They further argue that the amount is substantial and that the third respondent cannot pay it back. The applicants do not give cogent reasons for holding these views. They simply make bare allegations," Justice Mushure noted.

"In my view, if the application is not determined now, the first applicant does not irretrievably lose its right to recover the money. Neither will the first applicant lose its right to the money. The first applicant's right to the money remains open, even if the matter is not dealt with urgently.

"… I consider that the application must also fail on the aspect of consequence. The perceived irreparable harm that the first applicant will suffer is not properly substantiated.

"I, therefore, find that the applicants have not made a case for urgency. If anything, the urgency of the applicants' claim is self-created… Accordingly, I make the following order: ‘The urgent chamber application for an interdict be and is hereby struck off the roll of urgent matters for lack of urgency with costs'."

Ncube deposed an affidavit stating that his party was the legitimate CCC which should get the funding. He opposed the application by Timba's faction arguing that it was not urgent.

Said the judge., "I, therefore, find that the applicants have not made a case for urgency. If anything, the urgency of the applicants' claim is self-created… Accordingly, I make the following order: ‘The urgent chamber application for an interdict be and is hereby struck off the roll of urgent matters for lack of urgency with costs'."

The ruling leaves the door open to ministers to release the funds to any of the three factions at their whim.

Judge rules Chamisa allies had failed to establish that the application was urgent

Source - zimlive
More on: #Tshabangu, #Timba, #CCC

Comments

3bedroomed house in northend, bulawayo


Must Read

Gwayi-Tshangani Lake: A timeline of missed deadlines and delays

35 mins ago | 62 Views

Of all the don'ts, send Mnangagwa begging UNGA for US$5.8b food aid for SADC; he's eyeing 'pound of flesh' cut for himself

35 mins ago | 28 Views

Gokwe man killed from beer drink

38 mins ago | 29 Views

Selling Fuel in Zimbabwe's Local Currency will Stabilising the ZiG

41 mins ago | 61 Views

Gokwe man jailed 33 years for murder

44 mins ago | 23 Views

Can Peter Ndlovu breathe fresh air to the embattled ZIFA?

48 mins ago | 53 Views

O'level exam answer sheet varnishes in thin air

55 mins ago | 114 Views

X platform to revamp blocking functionality

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

South Africa's fuel price honey moon is over

3 hrs ago | 193 Views

Madzibaba 'mutes' woman's voice before raping her

3 hrs ago | 345 Views

Zimbabwe will start to pay 444 white farmers after land grabs

4 hrs ago | 265 Views

7-0 win exposes Zanu-PF legislator's club Scottland

4 hrs ago | 883 Views

Foreign-funded NGO reports partisan distribution of food aid in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 101 Views

Taxes, fees to be paid in ZiG

4 hrs ago | 475 Views

Surge in crime puts police under spotlight

4 hrs ago | 135 Views

John Landa Nkomo's son banished from Zanu-PF conference

4 hrs ago | 563 Views

Did Mtukudzi speak his troubled life in song?

4 hrs ago | 265 Views

'Party activists contributed 40% to human rights violations'

4 hrs ago | 64 Views

EU bankrolls govt's new US$80m project

4 hrs ago | 87 Views

Zimbabweans mistrust SAZ report on contaminated grain

4 hrs ago | 63 Views

Zimbabwe's ICT Ministry faces severe financial crisis

4 hrs ago | 84 Views

Woman grabs estate of late 'boyfriend'

4 hrs ago | 213 Views

CIO faces kidnap charges

4 hrs ago | 150 Views

Over 400 ex-settlers to get compensation

4 hrs ago | 99 Views

Potraz raises red flag over impact of power cuts on telcos

4 hrs ago | 50 Views

Fraudster name-drops Bulawayo minister

4 hrs ago | 173 Views

Huawei Zimbabwe partners local varsities

4 hrs ago | 109 Views

Zimbabwe scores milestones on arrears clearance process

4 hrs ago | 90 Views

Zimbabwe reviews national diaspora policy

4 hrs ago | 68 Views

Zimbabwe's largest semen bank to be commissioned at Matopos Research Institute

4 hrs ago | 56 Views

515 students graduate at Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Polytechnic

4 hrs ago | 54 Views

Mnangagwa warns against input abuse

4 hrs ago | 51 Views

Delay on Lake Gwayi-Tshangani project

4 hrs ago | 84 Views

'Land policy to identify multiple farm ownership'

4 hrs ago | 55 Views

Mnangagwa rescues only 34 exam candidates

4 hrs ago | 146 Views

Burning Spear jets into Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 125 Views

Chivayo linked IMC gets ISP licence, eyes Starlink reseller

4 hrs ago | 81 Views

Mnangagwa in Bulawayo for ZimTrade indaba

4 hrs ago | 45 Views

Chiwenga Calls for Indian Investment

6 hrs ago | 161 Views

Revoke CapeXit leader's SA citizenship

20 hrs ago | 698 Views

Zimbabwean Mine Workers Demand Cost of Living Adjustments Amid Economic Crisis

20 hrs ago | 384 Views

Why video chat is better than the classic dating app

20 hrs ago | 254 Views

Diversify varieties to arrest climate change: Hekhani seeds

21 hrs ago | 163 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu faces another huddle

21 hrs ago | 4548 Views

Grid Africa secures R50 million Equity Investment from Rifuwo

22 hrs ago | 216 Views

Zimbabwe needs own cybersecurity statistics

22 hrs ago | 110 Views

Zimbabwean woman sentenced to 4 years for illegal possession of elephant tusk

16 Oct 2024 at 12:54hrs | 910 Views

Man arrested for theft of aluminium cables

16 Oct 2024 at 12:43hrs | 438 Views

Drunk wife kills hubby

16 Oct 2024 at 12:34hrs | 1398 Views