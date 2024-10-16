Latest News Editor's Choice


Madzibaba 'mutes' woman's voice before raping her

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Tendai Chikowore, a 40-year-old man from Chikanga, Mutare, has been sentenced to 17 years in prison after being convicted of rape. The sentencing took place at the Mutare Magistrates' Court following a disturbing incident that occurred on July 6, 2024.

According to court documents, the complainant, a 31-year-old woman, sought spiritual guidance from Chikowore at his shrine. During her visit, she was told she needed cleansing and was instructed to bathe with water provided by the accused. Furthermore, she was advised to rub ashes on her body in a nearby bush as part of the cleansing ritual.

While the complainant was in the bush applying the ashes, Chikowore suddenly appeared and forced her to the ground, where he raped her. The complainant attempted to scream for help, but Chikowore allegedly ordered her voice to "mute," causing her to lose her ability to speak.

After the assault, Chikowore told the complainant that she should not argue with the Holy Spirit and that she needed to be cleansed with holy water to regain her voice. Despite the traumatic experience, the complainant managed to report the incident to the police, writing down her ordeal on a piece of paper as she was still unable to speak.

Upon his arrest, Chikowore reportedly performed rituals to help the complainant regain her voice, an act that did not go unnoticed by law enforcement.

The court sentenced Chikowore to 20 years in prison, with three years suspended, resulting in an effective 17-year sentence. The ruling has been welcomed by advocates for survivors of sexual violence, highlighting the importance of justice in cases of rape and abuse. The case serves as a grim reminder of the vulnerabilities individuals face when seeking spiritual assistance and the need for increased protection against exploitation in such settings.

Source - byo24news
