Munhumutapa presents a bill to amend Section 283 of the Constitution

A Private Member's Bill has been introduced in Parliament seeking to amend Section 283 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe to transfer the authority for appointing traditional chiefs from the Minister of Local Government to the King of the Munhumutapa Kingdom. This historic move aims to restore traditional leadership structures by recognizing the cultural and historical significance of the Munhumutapa Kingdom in modern-day Zimbabwe.The proposed Bill, titled the "Amendment of Section 283 of the Constitution Act," comes after a High Court ruling (case number HC3981/22) recognized the authority of King Munhumutapa and barred the Minister of Local Government from appointing chiefs. The court ruling is seen as a critical turning point in Zimbabwe's governance, highlighting the importance of traditional institutions in the country's cultural heritage.Key Aspects of the BillThe primary objective of the Bill is to remove the power of the Minister of Local Government in the appointment of traditional chiefs and to vest this authority in the King of the Munhumutapa Kingdom. According to the Bill, the appointment of chiefs will be conducted in line with the customs and traditions of the Kingdom, with the King recognized as the custodian of traditional leadership following the court mandate.Currently, Section 283 of the Constitution grants the President, through the Minister of Local Government, the power to appoint, remove, and suspend traditional leaders. The proposed amendment will change this, allowing the King to oversee these processes for chiefs, headmen, and village heads.Restoring Traditional LeadershipProponents of the Bill argue that the move is essential to restoring the role of traditional leadership in Zimbabwe's governance, honoring the legacy of the Munhumutapa Kingdom, which predates colonial rule. The Kingdom, which once ruled vast parts of Southern Africa, is deeply rooted in Zimbabwe's cultural identity."This Bill is about more than just changing a law—it is about recognizing and respecting the traditions and leadership structures that shaped our history," said a member of the Parliamentary Legal Committee. "It aligns the selection of chiefs with the customs and heritage that have been passed down through generations."Legal PrecedenceThe Bill is supported by legal precedence, particularly the Urgent Chamber Application CCZ42/24, which granted interim relief for the King of the Munhumutapa Kingdom to preside over all appointments of traditional leaders until the constitutional amendment is finalized. This court order underscores the need for formalizing the King's authority in matters related to traditional leadership.Additionally, the High Court's ruling in favor of the King of the Munhumutapa Kingdom affirms the historical and cultural relevance of the Kingdom, providing a strong legal basis for the proposed amendment.Implementation and GovernanceOnce passed, the Bill will establish a formal mechanism for the King to appoint traditional chiefs. The King will create an independent council or advisory body to ensure transparency and adherence to traditional customs in the appointment process. This council is expected to play a crucial role in maintaining the integrity of the process and ensuring fair representation of the Kingdom's traditions.The government has also indicated that the proposed amendments will promote the formalization of traditional leadership, enabling chiefs to take on more structured roles in local governance and community leadership.The Bill to amend Section 283 of the Constitution is poised to reshape the appointment of traditional leaders in Zimbabwe by transferring these powers to the King of the Munhumutapa Kingdom. It aims to protect and promote the country's cultural heritage and ensure that the process of appointing chiefs is firmly rooted in Zimbabwe's traditions. If passed, this legislation will represent a significant shift in the country's governance, restoring a key element of its historical leadership structure.