Zanu-PF MP engages IT experts to curb stocktheft

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Gwanda South legislator, Omphile Marupi (Zanu-PF), has taken a proactive step in addressing the rampant issue of stocktheft affecting communal farmers in his constituency by engaging information technology (IT) experts to install livestock tracking systems. This modern approach aims to reduce stocktheft, which has plagued Matabeleland South province for years.Marupi, who is also the Deputy Minister of Information, Media, and Broadcasting Services, emphasized the importance of embracing technology to safeguard farmers' livelihoods."The chip or tag will send a message to the owner through their phone when suspicious movement of their cattle is detected, allowing the farmer to monitor all the movements of their livestock," said Marupi.He further explained that the technology would help address cross-border theft, which often occurs between Zimbabwe and neighboring countries Botswana and South Africa."This free-range system allows the farmer to monitor their cattle in real-time using a tracker system similar to the one installed in vehicles. Farmers will be able to follow and track their livestock using a mobile phone application," Marupi added.The rise in stocktheft, with thieves brazenly stealing from pens, has led Marupi to seek advanced technological solutions. He hopes the tracking systems will curb thefts, particularly in cross-border areas.Sechaba Dube, a farmer from Esigodini, praised the initiative, highlighting the importance of traceability."Traceability ensures security. It means authorities can track how cattle marked as being from Matabeleland South end up in Mashonaland West, for instance," said Dube. Despite branding livestock with local marks, farmers continue to face losses due to theft.Stocktheft has become a significant issue in Matabeleland South. In August, a cattle rustler was arrested in Bulawayo while transporting carcasses of five cattle stolen from the region, highlighting the growing urgency to find effective solutions.Marupi's push for IT-driven livestock tracking systems brings hope to farmers across Gwanda South, who are eager to protect their herds and reduce the impact of stocktheft on their livelihoods.