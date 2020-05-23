Trial begins for Zimbabwe police shooting

News / Local

by Staff reporter

The trial of four men accused of fatally shooting Paul Munakopa in Bulawayo's Hillside suburb four years ago has commenced at the Bulawayo High Court. Munakopa, 34, was shot during a high-speed chase by police officers on May 23, 2020, and died from his injuries.The defendants in the case are Zimbabwe Republic Police officers Bigson Nyoni and Langton Makonye, along with two neighbourhood watch committee members, Ross Johnston and Kyle Bennet. All four men face charges of murder in connection with the shooting.Represented by Kholwani Ngwenya of T.J. Mabhikwa and Partners, Nyoni and Makonye will defend their actions, while Johnston and Bennet are represented by Prince Butshe-Dube of Mathonsi Ncube Law Chambers. Justice Naison Chivhayo is presiding over the trial.The State's first witness, Tracey Mufudze, who was Munakopa's fiancée, testified that she was in the car with him when the incident occurred. According to Mufudze, the group of defendants ambushed them without identifying themselves as law enforcement while they were in their black Honda Fit around 10 PM that night. Fearing for their safety, Munakopa attempted to drive away, leading to a chase during which shots were fired.Mufudze recounted the terrifying moments as bullets struck their vehicle, causing Munakopa to lose control and crash into a roadside trench. Munakopa succumbed to his injuries.During cross-examination, defence lawyer Prince Butshe-Dube suggested that Munakopa and Mufudze were engaged in illegal activity at the time, including violating curfew restrictions and engaging in sexual activity in a public space. Mufudze admitted to these violations but argued that such actions did not warrant the use of lethal force."Even though we were on the wrong side of the law, the police had a right to arrest us, not to shoot at us and take a life," she said.The trial has been adjourned until Friday for further proceedings, where more details are expected to emerge about the events leading up to the fatal shooting.