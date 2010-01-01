10-year-old girl commits suicide in Bulawayo

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Bulawayo police have launched an investigation into the heartbreaking death of 10-year-old Nomvelo Phumuzile Mqhele, who reportedly took her own life by hanging at her home in Pumula South. The incident has sparked concerns over child safety and mental health within the community, coinciding with Ingutsheni Central Hospital's belated observance of World Mental Health Day, typically held on October 10.According to police reports, Nomvelo had been left in the care of her 18-year-old uncle, who had stepped out to visit friends. Upon his return, he discovered her body hanging from a roof truss, with a two-year-old toddler crying nearby. Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele, Bulawayo's deputy police spokesperson, stated that Nomvelo used a rope and a plastic chair to reach the truss, and an empty 20-liter container was found at the scene.No visible injuries were reported on the child's body, and no suicide note was found, leaving the circumstances surrounding her death unclear.In the wake of this tragedy, the police have urged parents and guardians to remain vigilant and maintain open communication with their children. They stressed the importance of early intervention to address potential mental health issues, especially among the youth.The investigation into the incident continues as the community mourns the untimely loss of a young life.