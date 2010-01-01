Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwe faces high teenage pregnancy rates

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Dr. Lucia Gondongwe, the deputy director for reproductive health in the Ministry of Health and Child Care, has highlighted that Zimbabwe's high rate of teenage pregnancies is a significant factor contributing to the country's maternal mortality rates. Speaking at a regional forum on adolescent sexual and reproductive health rights (SRHR), Dr. Gondongwe pointed out that teenage pregnancies reflect broader gender equality issues within the country.

While much attention is often placed on adolescent girls, Dr. Gondongwe stressed the importance of addressing the health needs of adolescent boys as well. "We have implemented numerous programmes, including global standards for providing adolescent health services in over 32 districts," she stated.

Dr. Gondongwe expressed the ministry's ambition to expand these programmes to all districts across the country, ensuring that access to adolescent health care reaches beyond urban centres. She acknowledged the unique challenges faced by Zimbabwe's rural, vulnerable, and marginalised communities, which make up approximately 60% of the population.

The ministry's approach to improving adolescent health is comprehensive, incorporating outreach initiatives that tackle various health issues such as HIV, cancer screening, and medication distribution. Additionally, community health workers have been trained to provide self-care services to adolescents, including those in childcare institutions.

A key component of the ministry's strategy is the promotion of self-care, particularly among adolescent girls and boys. Dr. Gondongwe highlighted the importance of ensuring that young people have access to resources such as self-injectable contraceptives, which can empower them to take control of their reproductive health.

"By addressing the root causes of teenage pregnancies and providing comprehensive health services, Zimbabwe aims to improve the reproductive health outcomes of its young population," Dr. Gondongwe said.

The ministry's efforts form part of a larger national push to enhance adolescent health services, with a particular focus on reducing teenage pregnancies and improving overall reproductive health in both urban and rural communities.

Source - the chronicle

Comments

3bedroomed house in northend, bulawayo


Must Read

Zanu-PF gold baron refutes owing US$3m in gold deliveries, threatens

48 mins ago | 57 Views

Selling fuel in Zimbabwe's local currency will stabilising the ZiG

1 hr ago | 113 Views

Prophet Magaya does not have O-levels?

2 hrs ago | 393 Views

Another EFF MP has called it quits

2 hrs ago | 258 Views

Ex-CIO boss reveals Military Intelligence role in Baba Jukwa scandal

2 hrs ago | 562 Views

Blade Nzimande told to resign

2 hrs ago | 212 Views

10-year-old girl commits suicide in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 230 Views

Trial begins for Zimbabwe police shooting

3 hrs ago | 208 Views

Zanu-PF MP engages IT experts to curb stocktheft

3 hrs ago | 75 Views

Munhumutapa presents a bill to amend Section 283 of the Constitution

4 hrs ago | 282 Views

Mbare fire evidence disappears

5 hrs ago | 393 Views

Otis Fraser to headline Bulawayo's Old School gig

5 hrs ago | 188 Views

Gwayi-Tshangani Lake: A timeline of missed deadlines and delays

5 hrs ago | 410 Views

Of all the don'ts, send Mnangagwa begging UNGA for US$5.8b food aid for SADC; he's eyeing 'pound of flesh' cut for himself

5 hrs ago | 274 Views

Gokwe man killed from beer drink

5 hrs ago | 240 Views

Selling Fuel in Zimbabwe's Local Currency will Stabilising the ZiG

5 hrs ago | 1638 Views

Gokwe man jailed 33 years for murder

6 hrs ago | 189 Views

Can Peter Ndlovu breathe fresh air to the embattled ZIFA?

6 hrs ago | 267 Views

O'level exam answer sheet varnishes in thin air

6 hrs ago | 601 Views

X platform to revamp blocking functionality

7 hrs ago | 88 Views

South Africa's fuel price honey moon is over

7 hrs ago | 364 Views

Madzibaba 'mutes' woman's voice before raping her

7 hrs ago | 627 Views

Advantage Welshman, Tshabangu as Timba CCC suffers setback

8 hrs ago | 1016 Views

Zimbabwe will start to pay 444 white farmers after land grabs

9 hrs ago | 337 Views

7-0 win exposes Zanu-PF legislator's club Scottland

9 hrs ago | 1673 Views

Foreign-funded NGO reports partisan distribution of food aid in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 146 Views

Taxes, fees to be paid in ZiG

9 hrs ago | 1010 Views

Surge in crime puts police under spotlight

9 hrs ago | 194 Views

John Landa Nkomo's son banished from Zanu-PF conference

9 hrs ago | 793 Views

Did Mtukudzi speak his troubled life in song?

9 hrs ago | 815 Views

'Party activists contributed 40% to human rights violations'

9 hrs ago | 89 Views

EU bankrolls govt's new US$80m project

9 hrs ago | 113 Views

Zimbabweans mistrust SAZ report on contaminated grain

9 hrs ago | 92 Views

Zimbabwe's ICT Ministry faces severe financial crisis

9 hrs ago | 109 Views

Woman grabs estate of late 'boyfriend'

9 hrs ago | 308 Views

CIO faces kidnap charges

9 hrs ago | 238 Views

Over 400 ex-settlers to get compensation

9 hrs ago | 146 Views

Potraz raises red flag over impact of power cuts on telcos

9 hrs ago | 72 Views

Fraudster name-drops Bulawayo minister

9 hrs ago | 220 Views

Huawei Zimbabwe partners local varsities

9 hrs ago | 158 Views

Zimbabwe scores milestones on arrears clearance process

9 hrs ago | 119 Views

Zimbabwe reviews national diaspora policy

9 hrs ago | 88 Views

Zimbabwe's largest semen bank to be commissioned at Matopos Research Institute

9 hrs ago | 68 Views

515 students graduate at Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Polytechnic

9 hrs ago | 70 Views

Mnangagwa warns against input abuse

9 hrs ago | 68 Views

Delay on Lake Gwayi-Tshangani project

9 hrs ago | 161 Views

'Land policy to identify multiple farm ownership'

9 hrs ago | 76 Views

Mnangagwa rescues only 34 exam candidates

9 hrs ago | 192 Views

Burning Spear jets into Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 213 Views