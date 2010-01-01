Zimbabwe faces high teenage pregnancy rates

News / Local

Dr. Lucia Gondongwe, the deputy director for reproductive health in the Ministry of Health and Child Care, has highlighted that Zimbabwe's high rate of teenage pregnancies is a significant factor contributing to the country's maternal mortality rates. Speaking at a regional forum on adolescent sexual and reproductive health rights (SRHR), Dr. Gondongwe pointed out that teenage pregnancies reflect broader gender equality issues within the country.While much attention is often placed on adolescent girls, Dr. Gondongwe stressed the importance of addressing the health needs of adolescent boys as well. "We have implemented numerous programmes, including global standards for providing adolescent health services in over 32 districts," she stated.Dr. Gondongwe expressed the ministry's ambition to expand these programmes to all districts across the country, ensuring that access to adolescent health care reaches beyond urban centres. She acknowledged the unique challenges faced by Zimbabwe's rural, vulnerable, and marginalised communities, which make up approximately 60% of the population.The ministry's approach to improving adolescent health is comprehensive, incorporating outreach initiatives that tackle various health issues such as HIV, cancer screening, and medication distribution. Additionally, community health workers have been trained to provide self-care services to adolescents, including those in childcare institutions.A key component of the ministry's strategy is the promotion of self-care, particularly among adolescent girls and boys. Dr. Gondongwe highlighted the importance of ensuring that young people have access to resources such as self-injectable contraceptives, which can empower them to take control of their reproductive health."By addressing the root causes of teenage pregnancies and providing comprehensive health services, Zimbabwe aims to improve the reproductive health outcomes of its young population," Dr. Gondongwe said.The ministry's efforts form part of a larger national push to enhance adolescent health services, with a particular focus on reducing teenage pregnancies and improving overall reproductive health in both urban and rural communities.