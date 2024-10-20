Latest News Editor's Choice


Chiyangwa farm battle turns nasty

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
More than 150 families at Old Citrus Farm, located on the outskirts of Chinhoyi, find themselves homeless after their homes and belongings were destroyed amid a contentious land ownership dispute. The residents, primarily settlers who moved to the farm during the land reform program in 2002, have faced harassment, beatings, and forced evictions by police and associates of businessman Phillip Chiyangwa's son, Bruce Chiyangwa.

The situation has escalated significantly over the past two weeks, with settlers claiming they have lived in fear since 2015. Two years ago, the High Court authorized Chiyangwa to evict the settlers, ruling that their occupation of the land violated Section 3 of the Gazetted Lands and Consequential Provisions Act, which prohibits continued occupation of gazetted land 90 days after the gazetted date.

Despite this, the settlers argue that they deserve a fair share of the 3,477-hectare piece of land, asserting that the land reform program's goal was to rectify the historical imbalance in land ownership, which favored white commercial farmers.

"Why did people fight in the liberation struggle, and why did the government initiate a land program that benefits only a select few, leaving us to contend for the land for over two decades?" asked Abigail Dzepasi, a settler and Zanu-PF district chairperson in Mhangura constituency. "Recently, police, alongside Bruce Chiyangwa, his friend Takudzwa Chitate, and hired men, came to the farm and burned our homes. Farm inputs were destroyed, and we are constantly being harassed."

The settlers accuse Chiyangwa of bribing officials and hiring thugs to intimidate them, forcing many to stay away from the farm out of fear. "They have been coming to the farm during the week, burning almost 100 homes, destroying property, and in some cases, stealing our belongings," Dzepasi stated.

Frustrated by the ongoing violence and intimidation, the settlers have sought assistance from high-ranking officials within Zanu-PF. "We have approached the party for intervention because we are being harassed by an individual who wants a large chunk of land," Dzepasi added.

Efforts to reach Bruce Chiyangwa for comment on the situation were unsuccessful. However, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi stated that the police were merely executing a court order.

As the conflict continues, the displaced families are left to grapple with the harsh reality of homelessness and the uncertainty of their future on the land they believe they rightfully occupy. The situation underscores the ongoing struggles surrounding land ownership and the legacy of the land reform program in Zimbabwe.


Source - the standard
Comments

