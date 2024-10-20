Zimbabwe mining company seeks intervention from Australian Ambassador

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Shamva-based gold mining company Korzim Strategic Minerals (Pvt) Ltd has reached out to Vice-President Kembo Mohadi and Australian Ambassador to Zimbabwe Minoli Perera, alleging misconduct by an Australian citizen and the Australian firm Auriga Mineral Exploration (Pvt) Ltd. The two entities are embroiled in a dispute over gold claims in Shamva, with Korzim accusing Auriga of interfering with its operations.The conflict is currently being litigated in the High Court under case number 639 of 2023, overseen by Judge Amy Tsanga. Auriga holds exclusive prospecting order number 1806 (EPO 1806), issued in 2021, and claims that Korzim is encroaching on its territory and mining illegally while causing environmental damage. Auriga alleges that Korzim has even constructed a tunnel beneath the Shamva-Nyagande Road.Auriga's concerns were raised after it detected mining activities in its prospecting area via satellite images in November 2023, prompting an investigative mission to the site. In its defense, Korzim has argued that Auriga lacks the legal standing to pursue the case and insists that EPO 1806 does not grant Auriga the right to encroach on Korzim's claims.Auriga is seeking a court order to compel Korzim to cease all mining activities in a specified area and to fill in any holes or shafts created during their operations. Korzim, a duly registered company in Zimbabwe with registration number 32893/2007, asserts that it holds valid mining rights for claims 100, 101, 102, and 103 in the New Brixton area of Shamva since 2009.In a letter to Ambassador Perera, Korzim's Managing Director Jairus Matsika requested intervention in the ongoing dispute, accusing both Auriga and an individual named Gary Seabrooke of conspiring to illegally mine within their claims. Matsika's correspondence expressed concern over what he described as a systematic effort by the Australians to obstruct Korzim's access to its mine while allegedly stealing gold ore.Matsika claimed that Auriga's representatives have made statements indicating that they could not lose in Zimbabwean courts and have allegedly paid significant bribes to government officials. "These legal persons have been bragging through their employees that we will never win any cases in Zimbabwean courts," he stated in the letter. "They claim to have paid Ministers USD 1 million each."He questioned whether the Australian government condones the alleged actions of its citizens in Zimbabwe, emphasizing the potential complicity in the plundering of resources. Matsika reported that the illegal mining continues unabated, with stolen gold estimated to be worth over USD 5.5 million."Our shareholders have instructed us to inquire as to whether the Australian government, which they regard with high esteem, is part of this plunder of resources in a third world country," the letter concluded, indicating Korzim's urgent need for assistance from Australian authorities.As the dispute unfolds in court and amidst allegations of corruption, the situation highlights the complexities of mining rights and international involvement in Zimbabwe's resource sector.