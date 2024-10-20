Namibia rubbished corruption allegations in ballot paper tender

News / Local

by Staff reporter

The Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) has strongly refuted allegations that it awarded a US$60 million contract for the supply of ballot paper for the upcoming general elections to South African company Ren-Form, which has ties to controversial Zimbabwean entrepreneur Wicknell Chivayo. The commission labeled the claims as "false" and "misleading," seeking to clarify the integrity of the tender process.Reports surfaced suggesting that the tender was awarded under questionable circumstances, similar to a previous US$100 million contract Ren-Form and Chivayo secured from the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) for last year's elections. Sources allege that the Zimbabwe deal was marred by a bribery and looting scandal, raising concerns about the legitimacy of the Namibian tender as well.In response to the growing controversy, several Namibian political parties have distanced themselves from the situation, with some expressing outrage over the alleged misconduct. The ECN, however, maintains that the tender was awarded through a lawful and transparent process, insisting that it adhered to all necessary regulations and guidelines.Political analysts and observers are closely monitoring the situation, as the scandal could impact public trust in the electoral process ahead of the elections. The ECN's commitment to upholding transparency is crucial in ensuring the credibility of the upcoming polls, particularly in light of the serious accusations leveled against the tendering process.As the debate unfolds, the commission is expected to provide further details regarding the tendering procedures to assuage public concerns and reaffirm its commitment to conducting fair and transparent elections. The outcome of this situation could have significant implications for both the ECN and the broader political landscape in Namibia.