Ian Khama says Zimbabweans could vote in Botswana

by Staff reporter
9 hrs ago | Views
The Botswana Democratic Party-led government could be preparing to rig the general elections by using Zimbabweans to vote, former president Ian Khama has alleged.

Launching Modiri Jojo Lucas as the parliamentary candidate of the Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF) in Francistown South last Sunday, Khama warned of the possible infiltration of Zimbabweans to vote in Botswana.

He said the way President Mokgweetsi Masisi has advocated for use of national Identity Cards (IDs) to travel between Zimbabwe and Botswana is a concern that should make Batswana alert on polling day.

"Early this year, Masisi advocated for use of IDs between the borders of these two countries," said Khama. "More concerning is that he lashed out at Members of Parliament who expressed concern about such an arrangement and defended it.

"Why was he eager to bring an arrangement that he made only with his Zimbabwean counterpart, President Emerson Mnangagwa. It is so disturbing for Masisi to bring about something like that without consultation.

"Watch out for Zimbabweans in the queues on election day. If you see anyone suspicious, probe them and raise the alarm to avoid election rigging."

Khama said if Zimbabweans and journalists from that country managed to cast their votes in Mozambique's general elections last week, they could do that to help the ruling party in Botswana.

Khama's allegations come after Zimbabwean newspaper, The Mirror Masvingo, reported that some Zimbabweans, among them journalists, had cast votes in Mozambique general elections recently and did not encounter any challenges in the process.

Meanwhile, speaking at the Kusi Ideas Festival in Zimbabwe last year, President Masisi proposed use of IDs to travel between Botswana and Zimbabwe.

He stated that he and President Mnangagwa had agreed on such an arrangement in principle adding that should the idea be formalised, the necessary consultations would be held with relevant stakeholders.

Early this year, the issue reached Parliament where the President lashed out at MPs who were against the idea, accusing them of being xenophobic.

Source - thegazette

