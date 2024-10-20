Chilonga villagers wary of govt 'reorganisation

News / Local

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwean government has reaffirmed its commitment to the controversial Chilonga lucerne project, clarifying that the evictions of over 1,000 families remain an integral part of its plans, now framed as a "reorganisation." This shift in terminology has raised concerns among local residents about the potential implications of the so-called reorganisation.During a recent parliamentary session, Ropafadzo Makumire, the Member of Parliament for Chiredzi Central, pressed Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Minister Anxious Masuka for clarity on the government's approach to the Chilonga situation. Masuka confirmed that while the term "reorganisation" suggests a more community-friendly approach, it still involves significant displacement for many households."The reorganisation plan is designed to optimise land use for the lucerne project, but it is essential to recognise that certain households, particularly those situated near water canals, will inevitably be displaced," Masuka stated. He emphasized that the government's priority is to ensure the success of the lucerne initiative, which will require clearing land currently occupied by villagers.The reorganisation process will include a detailed assessment of households located in critical areas for the new agricultural infrastructure. Families living close to waterways essential for irrigation are likely to be the first affected. "We are in the process of identifying which homes must be relocated to facilitate the necessary infrastructure for the project," Masuka explained.He also announced that new irrigation blocks would be developed along the Runde River, further necessitating the removal of certain households. "Villagers in these areas will need to move to accommodate the new irrigation systems that are vital for lucerne production," he added.This latest development follows the enactment of Statutory Instrument 50 of 2021, which mandated villagers to prepare for eviction. The notice stated that any individuals occupying the specified land without proper rights must vacate permanently, underscoring the government's determination to proceed with the lucerne initiative.Dendairy, the primary investor in the project, aims to utilise approximately 10,000 hectares of arable land for lucerne production targeted at both local and international markets.Despite the government's assurances of a "reorganisation," many residents remain skeptical, fearing that the term merely masks the reality of displacement. The Community Tolerance Reconciliation and Development (Cotrad), a local pressure group, voiced their distrust of the government's intentions. "Zanu PF lies so we cannot trust them 100%, but what we want is for the people of Chilonga to benefit from the project, not anyone else," Cotrad stated.Villagers like Happy Chikutu expressed their concerns, stating, "They are trying to find a way of penetrating us, and once they do so we are done. All that they are saying are blue lies to the entire country. They never said anything sensible from the onset of this lucerne song, and their plan is to evict the communities as before, and we will resist as we did previously."Farai Moyo, another villager, highlighted the palpable fear surrounding potential displacement, referencing the painful experiences of communities like the Chingwizi villagers, who faced similar evictions and continue to struggle with inadequate housing and land a decade later."The uncertainty highlights the tension between government development plans and the rights of local residents," Moyo remarked, as many in the Chilonga community grapple with the implications of a reorganisation that fundamentally involves their eviction.Cotrad stressed the importance of adhering to the Constitution in all administrative decisions. They stated, "If the proposed irrigation scheme is to benefit the Chilonga community, the government should conduct proper consultations and obtain informed consent from all affected persons before the project is implemented."As the Chilonga lucerne project progresses, the clash between government objectives and community rights continues to raise significant concerns among local residents.