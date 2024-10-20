Latest News Editor's Choice


Gweru dumpsite relocation delayed again

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago
The relocation of the Woodlands dumpsite in Gweru has been postponed once more, primarily due to delays in receiving necessary paperwork from the government, despite the City Council having already identified a new site. This development was confirmed by the Southern Eye on Sunday.

In 2021, the City of Gweru announced its plans to decommission the Woodlands dumpsite by 2023 to facilitate the Mkoba 21 housing project. In 2014, 784 beneficiaries purchased residential stands in Mkoba 21, while the current housing waiting list has surged to over 40,000 people.

To finance the dumpsite relocation, the council allocated $48 million from devolution funds in 2022. However, the project has remained stalled since then. During a recent budget review meeting, council's assistant finance director Owen Masimba addressed stakeholders, revealing that the new dumpsite would be situated along Matobo Road, just a few kilometres from the city centre.

"The new site has been identified, and we are now waiting for an offer letter from the Ministry of Lands," Masimba stated. "Once we receive that offer letter, we will begin the process of relocating the dumpsite. We understand residents have been waiting for a long time, but we ask for their patience as we follow due process to initiate this project."

The new landfill is estimated to cost at least US$1 million and has been on the council's agenda for over seven years. The local authority has criticized the government for permitting housing developments near the Woodlands site, despite it being designated as a landfill area years ago.

Cornelia Selipiwe, director of the Gweru Residents and Ratepayers Association, emphasized that the relocation is long overdue, as residents in the Woodlands suburb continue to suffer from pollution caused by the landfill. "As residents, we expect urgency in this matter because it's been years since the council announced it was working on the modalities to decommission the Woodlands site," Selipiwe remarked.

The Woodlands dumpsite has posed significant health hazards over the years, with residents and those in surrounding areas complaining about the disposal and burning of toxic waste. Reports during the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted alarming incidents of children scavenging through the dumpsite, including picking up used face masks, exposing them to serious health risks.

Residents have increasingly petitioned for government intervention regarding the issue, seeking a resolution to the ongoing environmental and health concerns linked to the dumpsite.

As the delays continue, the Gweru community remains hopeful for a swift resolution, urging the council and government to prioritize the relocation and address the pressing health risks associated with the Woodlands dumpsite.

Source - the standard
More on: #Gweru, #Dumpsite, #Delay

