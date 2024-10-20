Zimbabwe flood victims stranded four years later

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Four years after devastating floods ravaged Binga, the government has yet to allocate houses to some of the affected victims, despite repeated promises of assistance. In February 2020, heavy rains caused widespread flooding in the district, displacing hundreds of villagers and leaving many stranded in treetops as the waters rose.The Air Force of Zimbabwe was deployed to airlift victims from the worst-hit areas, particularly low-lying regions such as Nsungwa, Chinginga, and Nsenga under Chief Sinakoma. In the wake of the disaster, the government pledged to construct two-roomed houses for affected families and provided new plots for relocation to higher ground.However, Farai Marinyane, the principal administrative officer for Binga district, revealed to Southern Eye on Sunday that some victims are still waiting for their promised houses. "For those who were affected last time, they are about to be allocated their houses, which were built by the government," Marinyane stated. He emphasized the need for resources such as transport and fuel to respond quickly to any emergencies that may arise during the upcoming rainy season.Matabeleland North is preparing for the rainy season, and authorities are underscoring the importance of having resources readily available in case of potential flood emergencies. The Meteorological Service Department has recently warned of violent storms expected to hit parts of the country, including Matabeleland North, raising concerns about the risks of flooding for local communities and livestock.Marinyane mentioned that the district disaster management committee is actively engaged in raising awareness and encouraging communities to relocate to safer areas. "We are busy sensitising the communities to stay at safer places through the daily activities of the district disaster management committee," he explained.He added that in Ward 5 of the Nsungwale area under Chief Sinakoma, 37 houses will be allocated to affected families. Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs Minister Richard Moyo reported that the government has built over 200 homes for families impacted by previous floods in the province. "In Tsholotsho, we have a place called Sawudweni where there was a problem, and the government has built houses for them," Moyo noted.He urged residents not to return to flood-prone areas during the rainy season, stressing the importance of safety. Tsholotsho was notably hit hard by Cyclone Dineo in 2017, which saw water breach the banks of the Gwayi River, sweeping away homes in areas like Sipepa.As the rainy season approaches, the Binga community remains anxious, hoping for timely support and fulfillment of government promises to ensure their safety and well-being.