Gweru prophet dates America

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Gweru-born prophet and founder of King Ministries, Gerry King, recently completed a series of gospel crusades across the United States, captivating congregants with his preaching and healing sessions. This outreach included stops in Cleveland, Ohio, New York, and Houston, Texas, where King aimed to spread the word of God and provide spiritual guidance.In an interview with NewsDay Life and Style, King expressed his enthusiasm for his inaugural visit to the United States, stating, "The reception was warm. I preached the gospel, healed people, and conducted free consultations on spiritual gifts." He emphasized his mission to take the word of God to all corners of the globe, sharing a message of love, hope, and peace.King's ministry has previously reached audiences in various African and Asian countries, but his recent U.S. crusades marked a significant milestone in his international efforts. "The key message in these gospel outreaches is using the word of God to bring love, hope, and peace to the world," he added.In recognition of his impactful work, King was honored in December 2023 in Nigeria, where he received an award for Best Programme on LoveworldSAT, a gospel digital satellite television channel established by renowned Nigerian pastor Chris Oyakhilome, the founder of Christ Embassy Ministries.Aside from his crusades, King is also an accomplished author of inspirational books, furthering his commitment to spreading positivity and faith through various mediums. With his growing influence, Gerry King continues to inspire countless individuals both locally and internationally, reinforcing the power of faith and community.