Jeys Marabini dismisses Mazibuko debt claims

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Celebrated musician Jeys Marabini has dismissed allegations made by former modelling coach Sipho Mazibuko, who claimed he owes her money stemming from events that occurred in the early 2000s. Mazibuko took to a WhatsApp group earlier this month, alleging that she had faced oppression and abuse at Marabini's hands while assisting him with a music video shoot.During an interview on Skyz Metro FM, Mazibuko recounted how she had dressed models for Marabini's first music video but accused him of refusing to return borrowed clothes. She later identified Marabini as the artist in question on the Mat-South NACZ WhatsApp group, stating, "The artist that everyone was talking about... is none other than the mighty Jeys Marabini." She expressed her frustration, saying, "Imagine I had opened Bulawayo's boutique... and for him to oppress a woman who was hustling was a huge blow."Mazibuko claimed that while other artists, like Sandra Ndebele, had returned borrowed items, Marabini allegedly insulted her when she demanded her clothes back, saying, "My eyes are still wide open with Bhudi Jeys for the useless clothes that made your video popular; I want my money."Members of the WhatsApp group responded to Mazibuko's claims by advising her to address her grievances directly with Marabini rather than airing them in public. One member noted, "Shaming a fellow creative is not good at all," while another warned Mazibuko against escalating the matter.Sources close to Mazibuko suggested that she has a history of manipulating situations by name-dropping influential figures in government to leverage her requests for money. One source commented, "She likes to involve a lot of government ministers and senior officials' names."In response to the allegations, Marabini expressed confusion, stating, "I don't know anything about that. I have never met Sipho Mazibuko in person. I just know that she exists." As of the time of publication, Mazibuko's phone was not reachable for comment.The controversy highlights ongoing discussions around accountability and transparency within the creative arts industry, particularly regarding the treatment of individuals involved in artistic collaborations.