Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Jeys Marabini dismisses Mazibuko debt claims

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
Celebrated musician Jeys Marabini has dismissed allegations made by former modelling coach Sipho Mazibuko, who claimed he owes her money stemming from events that occurred in the early 2000s. Mazibuko took to a WhatsApp group earlier this month, alleging that she had faced oppression and abuse at Marabini's hands while assisting him with a music video shoot.

During an interview on Skyz Metro FM, Mazibuko recounted how she had dressed models for Marabini's first music video but accused him of refusing to return borrowed clothes. She later identified Marabini as the artist in question on the Mat-South NACZ WhatsApp group, stating, "The artist that everyone was talking about... is none other than the mighty Jeys Marabini." She expressed her frustration, saying, "Imagine I had opened Bulawayo's boutique... and for him to oppress a woman who was hustling was a huge blow."

Mazibuko claimed that while other artists, like Sandra Ndebele, had returned borrowed items, Marabini allegedly insulted her when she demanded her clothes back, saying, "My eyes are still wide open with Bhudi Jeys for the useless clothes that made your video popular; I want my money."

Members of the WhatsApp group responded to Mazibuko's claims by advising her to address her grievances directly with Marabini rather than airing them in public. One member noted, "Shaming a fellow creative is not good at all," while another warned Mazibuko against escalating the matter.

Sources close to Mazibuko suggested that she has a history of manipulating situations by name-dropping influential figures in government to leverage her requests for money. One source commented, "She likes to involve a lot of government ministers and senior officials' names."

In response to the allegations, Marabini expressed confusion, stating, "I don't know anything about that. I have never met Sipho Mazibuko in person. I just know that she exists." As of the time of publication, Mazibuko's phone was not reachable for comment.

The controversy highlights ongoing discussions around accountability and transparency within the creative arts industry, particularly regarding the treatment of individuals involved in artistic collaborations.

Source - the standard

Must Read

Conductor falls from moving bus, crashed to death

14 mins ago | 11 Views

Chafuka on Zimbabwe social media will topple Mnangagwa government!

18 mins ago | 25 Views

Zimbabwean right-back Mabaya trains with Liverpool first-team

19 mins ago | 2 Views

'PVO Bill will clean up Zimbabwe civic space,' says Ziyambi

27 mins ago | 16 Views

Poverty drives early marriages in Mzingwane

27 mins ago | 11 Views

Professor Kurasha dies

35 mins ago | 55 Views

Chief dies a week after being robbed his newly allocated Isuzu

39 mins ago | 142 Views

Chipinge man jailed 4 years for attempted murder

4 hrs ago | 140 Views

Man fined for threatening fellow villager

4 hrs ago | 118 Views

Man in trouble for stealing four donkeys

4 hrs ago | 114 Views

Man jailed five years for robbery

4 hrs ago | 113 Views

Factional fighting in ZANU PF: Is Mnangagwa's quest for power putting Zimbabwe at risk?

4 hrs ago | 364 Views

Chiwenga's supporters to demonstrate against Mnangagwa 3rd term

4 hrs ago | 886 Views

The sanctions lie: How Zimbabwe's ruling elite is misleading the nation

5 hrs ago | 182 Views

Ex-CIO boss's father was killed after being branded a sellout

7 hrs ago | 1084 Views

Zanu-PF Chair's offices petrol bombed

7 hrs ago | 778 Views

Big test for Mnangagwa 2030 push at indaba

7 hrs ago | 394 Views

Sengezo Tshabangu up and running, in good health

7 hrs ago | 1396 Views

Mnangagwa govt's hand in King Munhumutapa fiasco exposed

7 hrs ago | 490 Views

'CID officers' arrested

7 hrs ago | 831 Views

Drunk Harare man stabs landlord

7 hrs ago | 261 Views

Ex-top Zimbabwe govt official accused of grabbing farm equipment

7 hrs ago | 192 Views

Anxiety grips divided Zanu-PF

7 hrs ago | 196 Views

Zimbabwe faces influx of counterfeit goods

7 hrs ago | 106 Views

RBZ blames speculative behaviour for ZiG's woes

7 hrs ago | 79 Views

Bulawayo to honour Homeless World Cup star

7 hrs ago | 116 Views

Burning Spear defies age

7 hrs ago | 238 Views

Gweru prophet dates America

7 hrs ago | 63 Views

Zimbabwe flood victims stranded four years later

7 hrs ago | 35 Views

Gweru dumpsite relocation delayed again

7 hrs ago | 25 Views

Chilonga villagers wary of govt 'reorganisation

7 hrs ago | 37 Views

Barak Obama is out of touch about Kamala!

7 hrs ago | 76 Views

SA asks Taiwan to move its de-facto embassy from Pretoria

7 hrs ago | 114 Views

Prophet Magaya meets ZIFA requirements even without O levels

8 hrs ago | 2875 Views

PHOTOS: Daisy Mtukudzi's car repaired and ready for collection

8 hrs ago | 240 Views

Ian Khama says Zimbabweans could vote in Botswana

9 hrs ago | 1237 Views

Britain tried to exile Zulu King to Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 561 Views

Namibia rubbished corruption allegations in ballot paper tender

9 hrs ago | 99 Views

Zimbabwe army faces scrutiny over unlawful gold mining operations

9 hrs ago | 150 Views

Zimbabwe mining company seeks intervention from Australian Ambassador

9 hrs ago | 110 Views

Teaching Ndebele in Zimbabwe schools will have helped Shonas

9 hrs ago | 166 Views

Chiyangwa farm battle turns nasty

9 hrs ago | 344 Views

Zimbabwe will not regret taking back land!

9 hrs ago | 38 Views

Zera shuts down 73 unlicensed fuel stations

9 hrs ago | 140 Views

Party spoilers stun Simba Bhora

9 hrs ago | 82 Views

Ex-Wenela payouts could be made in November

9 hrs ago | 85 Views

Harare, Chitungwiza meet over water crisis

9 hrs ago | 28 Views

BCC considers introduction of Tradable Municipal Bonds

9 hrs ago | 63 Views

Mnangagwa headlines Anti-Sanctions Day commemorations

9 hrs ago | 31 Views