Burning Spear defies age

An impressive three-hour performance by reggae legend Burning Spear at the Glamis Arena last Friday showcased that the 79-year-old Jamaican icon has lost little to age. Born Winston Rodney, the artist kicked off his highly anticipated One People Africa Tour to a full house, proving once again why he is a stalwart in the music industry.Though he announced his retirement in 2016, Burning Spear made a triumphant return in 2022 with sold-out shows at prestigious events like the Rototom Sunsplash festival in Spain and the Welcome to Jamrock Cruise. Since then, he has been on a roll, recently completing a 22-day North America tour in late June, followed by a European tour from July 27 to August 11, before arriving in Africa last Monday for his current tour.Zimbabwe marked his first stop, and he did not disappoint. The performance featured a dynamic mix of tracks from his latest album, Destroyer, alongside classic hits that kept fans engaged and energized. Transitioning seamlessly between the congas and the microphone, Burning Spear demonstrated why he is regarded as the king of live performances, adding to his impressive catalog of six successful live albums.Local supporting acts, including Cello Culture, Transit Crew, Mannex Motsi, Killer T, Merciless, MC Fydale, Judgement Yard, Banso Da MC, and Feli Nandi, set the stage for the Jamaican legend, adding to the vibrant atmosphere of the evening.While some fans expressed disappointment over the omission of certain popular songs, the overall consensus was that the concert was a once-in-a-lifetime experience. One enthusiastic fan traveled from Gwanda just to witness the show, stating, "Yes, he did not play some of his popular songs, but the experience was great. It was worth it."The event was organized by local promoters Friends of Jamaica in partnership with Sound System Club, showcasing the growing interest in reggae music within the region.Following his performance in Zimbabwe, Burning Spear is slated to perform in Johannesburg, South Africa, Lusaka in Zambia, Lilongwe in Malawi, and Nairobi in Kenya as part of the One People Africa Tour.With a career spanning over five decades, Burning Spear is celebrated as a reggae music icon and a two-time Grammy Award winner. His powerful and soulful voice delivers messages of unity, love, peace, and social justice, with a discography that includes 28 studio albums, six live albums, and 23 compilation albums. As he continues to tour, fans can expect more of his unforgettable performances that transcend age and time.