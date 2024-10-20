Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Burning Spear defies age

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
An impressive three-hour performance by reggae legend Burning Spear at the Glamis Arena last Friday showcased that the 79-year-old Jamaican icon has lost little to age. Born Winston Rodney, the artist kicked off his highly anticipated One People Africa Tour to a full house, proving once again why he is a stalwart in the music industry.

Though he announced his retirement in 2016, Burning Spear made a triumphant return in 2022 with sold-out shows at prestigious events like the Rototom Sunsplash festival in Spain and the Welcome to Jamrock Cruise. Since then, he has been on a roll, recently completing a 22-day North America tour in late June, followed by a European tour from July 27 to August 11, before arriving in Africa last Monday for his current tour.

Zimbabwe marked his first stop, and he did not disappoint. The performance featured a dynamic mix of tracks from his latest album, Destroyer, alongside classic hits that kept fans engaged and energized. Transitioning seamlessly between the congas and the microphone, Burning Spear demonstrated why he is regarded as the king of live performances, adding to his impressive catalog of six successful live albums.

Local supporting acts, including Cello Culture, Transit Crew, Mannex Motsi, Killer T, Merciless, MC Fydale, Judgement Yard, Banso Da MC, and Feli Nandi, set the stage for the Jamaican legend, adding to the vibrant atmosphere of the evening.

While some fans expressed disappointment over the omission of certain popular songs, the overall consensus was that the concert was a once-in-a-lifetime experience. One enthusiastic fan traveled from Gwanda just to witness the show, stating, "Yes, he did not play some of his popular songs, but the experience was great. It was worth it."

The event was organized by local promoters Friends of Jamaica in partnership with Sound System Club, showcasing the growing interest in reggae music within the region.

Following his performance in Zimbabwe, Burning Spear is slated to perform in Johannesburg, South Africa, Lusaka in Zambia, Lilongwe in Malawi, and Nairobi in Kenya as part of the One People Africa Tour.

With a career spanning over five decades, Burning Spear is celebrated as a reggae music icon and a two-time Grammy Award winner. His powerful and soulful voice delivers messages of unity, love, peace, and social justice, with a discography that includes 28 studio albums, six live albums, and 23 compilation albums. As he continues to tour, fans can expect more of his unforgettable performances that transcend age and time.

Source - the standard

Must Read

Conductor falls from moving bus, crashed to death

50 secs ago | 0 Views

Chafuka on Zimbabwe social media will topple Mnangagwa government!

4 mins ago | 4 Views

Zimbabwean right-back Mabaya trains with Liverpool first-team

5 mins ago | 0 Views

'PVO Bill will clean up Zimbabwe civic space,' says Ziyambi

13 mins ago | 5 Views

Poverty drives early marriages in Mzingwane

14 mins ago | 3 Views

Professor Kurasha dies

22 mins ago | 26 Views

Chief dies a week after being robbed his newly allocated Isuzu

25 mins ago | 79 Views

Chipinge man jailed 4 years for attempted murder

4 hrs ago | 131 Views

Man fined for threatening fellow villager

4 hrs ago | 115 Views

Man in trouble for stealing four donkeys

4 hrs ago | 113 Views

Man jailed five years for robbery

4 hrs ago | 110 Views

Factional fighting in ZANU PF: Is Mnangagwa's quest for power putting Zimbabwe at risk?

4 hrs ago | 355 Views

Chiwenga's supporters to demonstrate against Mnangagwa 3rd term

4 hrs ago | 838 Views

The sanctions lie: How Zimbabwe's ruling elite is misleading the nation

4 hrs ago | 180 Views

Ex-CIO boss's father was killed after being branded a sellout

6 hrs ago | 1070 Views

Zanu-PF Chair's offices petrol bombed

7 hrs ago | 767 Views

Big test for Mnangagwa 2030 push at indaba

7 hrs ago | 393 Views

Sengezo Tshabangu up and running, in good health

7 hrs ago | 1375 Views

Mnangagwa govt's hand in King Munhumutapa fiasco exposed

7 hrs ago | 487 Views

'CID officers' arrested

7 hrs ago | 821 Views

Drunk Harare man stabs landlord

7 hrs ago | 257 Views

Ex-top Zimbabwe govt official accused of grabbing farm equipment

7 hrs ago | 190 Views

Anxiety grips divided Zanu-PF

7 hrs ago | 193 Views

Zimbabwe faces influx of counterfeit goods

7 hrs ago | 103 Views

RBZ blames speculative behaviour for ZiG's woes

7 hrs ago | 77 Views

Bulawayo to honour Homeless World Cup star

7 hrs ago | 114 Views

Jeys Marabini dismisses Mazibuko debt claims

7 hrs ago | 58 Views

Gweru prophet dates America

7 hrs ago | 62 Views

Zimbabwe flood victims stranded four years later

7 hrs ago | 35 Views

Gweru dumpsite relocation delayed again

7 hrs ago | 25 Views

Chilonga villagers wary of govt 'reorganisation

7 hrs ago | 37 Views

Barak Obama is out of touch about Kamala!

7 hrs ago | 76 Views

SA asks Taiwan to move its de-facto embassy from Pretoria

7 hrs ago | 111 Views

Prophet Magaya meets ZIFA requirements even without O levels

8 hrs ago | 2802 Views

PHOTOS: Daisy Mtukudzi's car repaired and ready for collection

8 hrs ago | 238 Views

Ian Khama says Zimbabweans could vote in Botswana

8 hrs ago | 1210 Views

Britain tried to exile Zulu King to Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 558 Views

Namibia rubbished corruption allegations in ballot paper tender

9 hrs ago | 99 Views

Zimbabwe army faces scrutiny over unlawful gold mining operations

9 hrs ago | 149 Views

Zimbabwe mining company seeks intervention from Australian Ambassador

9 hrs ago | 110 Views

Teaching Ndebele in Zimbabwe schools will have helped Shonas

9 hrs ago | 165 Views

Chiyangwa farm battle turns nasty

9 hrs ago | 344 Views

Zimbabwe will not regret taking back land!

9 hrs ago | 38 Views

Zera shuts down 73 unlicensed fuel stations

9 hrs ago | 140 Views

Party spoilers stun Simba Bhora

9 hrs ago | 82 Views

Ex-Wenela payouts could be made in November

9 hrs ago | 85 Views

Harare, Chitungwiza meet over water crisis

9 hrs ago | 28 Views

BCC considers introduction of Tradable Municipal Bonds

9 hrs ago | 63 Views

Mnangagwa headlines Anti-Sanctions Day commemorations

9 hrs ago | 31 Views