Bulawayo to honour Homeless World Cup star

by Staff reporter

The City of Bulawayo is gearing up to celebrate female goalkeeper Linnet Moyo, who made waves at the 2024 Homeless World Cup in South Korea by being named the Goalkeeper of the Tournament. Moyo was the sole female player on Zimbabwe's mixed team, playing a pivotal role in the squad's thrilling penalty shootout victory against Denmark that secured them the Homeless World Cup D'Live Cup (Tier 4) title.In recognition of her remarkable achievement, Bulawayo Mayor David Coltart will host a special welcome ceremony for Moyo and the Young Achievement Sports for Development (YASD) team at City Hall on October 25, 2024. YASD, a non-profit organization that serves as the custodian of the Homeless World Cup in Zimbabwe, is dedicated to empowering marginalized youth through sports development initiatives.Moyo's triumph has resonated throughout the nation, as she becomes the first female goalkeeper to earn the prestigious Goalkeeper of the Tournament award in the men's category, marking a significant milestone for women's football and inspiring the next generation of female athletes."We are proud to recognize Linnet's outstanding achievement and dedication to the sport," Mayor Coltart stated. "Her accomplishment is a testament to the talent and resilience of our city's youth, and we are honored to celebrate her success."The welcome ceremony at City Hall will be attended by local dignitaries, sports officials, and community members, all eager to honor Moyo for her exceptional skills and contributions to the sport.Moyo's journey from Bulawayo to international recognition is a source of inspiration for many, demonstrating how sports can effect positive change in disadvantaged communities. Born and raised in Nkulumane 12, she progressed through local football ranks before earning a spot on Zimbabwe's Homeless World Cup team. Her outstanding performance in Korea has garnered international acclaim and admiration."Linnet's achievement is a shining example of what can be accomplished through hard work, determination, and passion. We are proud to have her as part of our team and look forward to her continued success," said Joe Kuseka, manager of the Zimbabwe Homeless World Cup team.Moyo's recognition from Zimbabwe's second-largest city echoes the honor bestowed upon the country's top sprinter, Tapiwa Makarau, who was celebrated in New Mexico for his achievements at the Paris Olympic Games. Makarau was honored when the City of Hobbs' Mayor Sam Cobb proclaimed September 3, 2024, as "TAPIWA MAKARAU DAY" after he finished sixth in the 200m final.As Bulawayo prepares to celebrate Linnet Moyo's historic achievement, the community looks forward to the inspiration and pride her success brings to the region and to women's sports as a whole.