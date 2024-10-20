Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

RBZ blames speculative behaviour for ZiG's woes

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has attributed the recent collapse of the newly introduced Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) currency to rampant rent-seeking behavior and speculative activities within the parallel market. This statement comes as the RBZ grapples with the economic challenges following the launch of the ZiG in April 2024, which aimed to stabilize the beleaguered local currency previously known as the RTGS.

Initially pegged at ZWG13.56 against the US dollar, the ZiG has now plummeted to a staggering ZWG45 for every US dollar in both the official and parallel markets. Nicholas Masiyandima, the RBZ's deputy director for economic research, modeling, and policy, spoke at the 42nd Employers' Confederation of Zimbabwe Annual Congress held in Victoria Falls. He expressed concern over the factors driving the parallel exchange rate and the growing premiums that have emerged.

Masiyandima highlighted the prevalence of speculative purchasing and currency pegging as significant contributors to the ZiG's instability. "One wonders who is driving the parallel exchange rate and the turbulence that we see," he stated. "The pressures on the exchange rate and inflation are not solely due to reckless currency issuance by the central bank or macroeconomic mismanagement, but are largely attributable to speculative tendencies."

Despite industry complaints regarding foreign currency shortages impacting operations, Masiyandima reassured that the RBZ maintains a tight monetary policy. As of October 4, 2024, the reserve money stood at ZiG3.1 billion, significantly backed by gold and foreign exchange reserves totaling US$419 million. He noted that this amount of local currency in circulation was insufficient to cause significant economic disruption.

The RBZ official pointed out the low uptake of foreign exchange in the willing buyer-willing seller market, emphasizing that liquidity remains a critical challenge. Following a major devaluation that saw the ZiG drop from ZWG14 to ZWG25, the RBZ intervened by injecting US$50 million into the market, yet only 60% of the available funds were utilized.

Masiyandima urged businesses to operate within realistic expectations and effectively utilize the willing buyer-willing seller facility to navigate the ongoing liquidity shortages. "The challenges we face are related to liquidity, which we need to stabilize prices and the exchange rate," he added. "Until we achieve that stability, we must continue with a restrictive monetary policy."

As Zimbabwe continues to navigate its complex economic landscape, the RBZ remains focused on implementing measures to restore confidence in its currency and address the factors undermining its stability.

Source - the standard
More on: #Rbz, #ZiG, #Woes

Comments

2yrs to pay, residential stands in bulawayo


Must Read

Conductor falls from moving bus, crashed to death

14 mins ago | 11 Views

Chafuka on Zimbabwe social media will topple Mnangagwa government!

18 mins ago | 25 Views

Zimbabwean right-back Mabaya trains with Liverpool first-team

19 mins ago | 2 Views

'PVO Bill will clean up Zimbabwe civic space,' says Ziyambi

27 mins ago | 16 Views

Poverty drives early marriages in Mzingwane

27 mins ago | 11 Views

Professor Kurasha dies

35 mins ago | 55 Views

Chief dies a week after being robbed his newly allocated Isuzu

39 mins ago | 143 Views

Chipinge man jailed 4 years for attempted murder

4 hrs ago | 140 Views

Man fined for threatening fellow villager

4 hrs ago | 118 Views

Man in trouble for stealing four donkeys

4 hrs ago | 114 Views

Man jailed five years for robbery

4 hrs ago | 113 Views

Factional fighting in ZANU PF: Is Mnangagwa's quest for power putting Zimbabwe at risk?

4 hrs ago | 364 Views

Chiwenga's supporters to demonstrate against Mnangagwa 3rd term

4 hrs ago | 887 Views

The sanctions lie: How Zimbabwe's ruling elite is misleading the nation

5 hrs ago | 182 Views

Ex-CIO boss's father was killed after being branded a sellout

7 hrs ago | 1084 Views

Zanu-PF Chair's offices petrol bombed

7 hrs ago | 778 Views

Big test for Mnangagwa 2030 push at indaba

7 hrs ago | 394 Views

Sengezo Tshabangu up and running, in good health

7 hrs ago | 1396 Views

Mnangagwa govt's hand in King Munhumutapa fiasco exposed

7 hrs ago | 490 Views

'CID officers' arrested

7 hrs ago | 831 Views

Drunk Harare man stabs landlord

7 hrs ago | 261 Views

Ex-top Zimbabwe govt official accused of grabbing farm equipment

7 hrs ago | 192 Views

Anxiety grips divided Zanu-PF

7 hrs ago | 196 Views

Zimbabwe faces influx of counterfeit goods

7 hrs ago | 106 Views

Bulawayo to honour Homeless World Cup star

7 hrs ago | 116 Views

Burning Spear defies age

7 hrs ago | 238 Views

Jeys Marabini dismisses Mazibuko debt claims

7 hrs ago | 58 Views

Gweru prophet dates America

7 hrs ago | 63 Views

Zimbabwe flood victims stranded four years later

7 hrs ago | 35 Views

Gweru dumpsite relocation delayed again

7 hrs ago | 25 Views

Chilonga villagers wary of govt 'reorganisation

7 hrs ago | 37 Views

Barak Obama is out of touch about Kamala!

7 hrs ago | 76 Views

SA asks Taiwan to move its de-facto embassy from Pretoria

7 hrs ago | 114 Views

Prophet Magaya meets ZIFA requirements even without O levels

8 hrs ago | 2875 Views

PHOTOS: Daisy Mtukudzi's car repaired and ready for collection

8 hrs ago | 240 Views

Ian Khama says Zimbabweans could vote in Botswana

9 hrs ago | 1237 Views

Britain tried to exile Zulu King to Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 561 Views

Namibia rubbished corruption allegations in ballot paper tender

9 hrs ago | 99 Views

Zimbabwe army faces scrutiny over unlawful gold mining operations

9 hrs ago | 150 Views

Zimbabwe mining company seeks intervention from Australian Ambassador

9 hrs ago | 110 Views

Teaching Ndebele in Zimbabwe schools will have helped Shonas

9 hrs ago | 166 Views

Chiyangwa farm battle turns nasty

9 hrs ago | 344 Views

Zimbabwe will not regret taking back land!

9 hrs ago | 38 Views

Zera shuts down 73 unlicensed fuel stations

9 hrs ago | 140 Views

Party spoilers stun Simba Bhora

9 hrs ago | 82 Views

Ex-Wenela payouts could be made in November

9 hrs ago | 85 Views

Harare, Chitungwiza meet over water crisis

9 hrs ago | 28 Views

BCC considers introduction of Tradable Municipal Bonds

9 hrs ago | 63 Views

Mnangagwa headlines Anti-Sanctions Day commemorations

9 hrs ago | 31 Views