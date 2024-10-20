Zimbabwe faces influx of counterfeit goods

News / Local

by Staff reporter

The Consumer Protection Commission (CPC) has raised alarm over the rampant influx of counterfeit goods into Zimbabwe, revealing that the smuggling of these products is occurring on an industrial scale. This situation poses significant risks to public health and undermines local businesses, particularly in the wake of dollarisation in 2009, which has seen a marked increase in smuggling activities at both designated and undesignated points of entry across the country.Counterfeit goods, which range from groceries and second-hand clothing to medical drugs, are flooding informal markets in urban areas, with Harare being particularly affected. In response, the government initiated a crackdown last week on shops and supermarkets identified as selling these counterfeit, expired, and smuggled products.Kudakwashe Mudereri, the CPC's research and public affairs manager, emphasized the multifaceted dangers posed by counterfeit products, stating that they not only threaten consumer health but also jeopardize the revenue-generating efforts of local businesses, potentially leading to job losses. "The influx of counterfeit goods undermines local businesses, resulting in revenue losses and job cuts within the agricultural and retail sectors," Mudereri noted. "When counterfeit items flood the market, they erode consumer trust and could lead to widespread health crises."The CPC has been particularly concerned about Mbare, one of Harare's oldest high-density suburbs, which has emerged as a hotspot for the trade in counterfeit goods. Reports indicate that some counterfeit products are being repackaged with misleading labels, deceiving unsuspecting consumers. "For instance, low-grade rice is being repackaged as premium brands like Mahatma," Mudereri revealed.This deceptive practice is in direct violation of the Consumer Protection Act (Chapter 14:44), specifically Section 10, which mandates that suppliers must ensure that goods and services meet safety and quality standards before being sold to consumers. In a bid to address this issue, the CPC announced plans to name and shame businesses that repeatedly exploit consumers' trust and safety.In a related initiative, the CPC, in collaboration with the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority, conducted a blitz in February that uncovered several counterfeit products, including fake Mazoe beverages and Mama's Tomato Sauce. The operation resulted in the confiscation of 3,374 two-litre bottles of counterfeit Mazoe and 348 two-litre bottles of counterfeit Mama's Tomato Sauce.Mudereri underscored the grave implications of these counterfeit products: "Counterfeit foodstuffs smuggled into Zimbabwe pose significant dangers to both public health and the economy. These products often contain harmful substances, including toxic additives, pathogens, and spoiled ingredients, which can lead to severe health issues such as foodborne illnesses, allergic reactions, and long-term chronic conditions."In September alone, the CPC prosecuted 3,500 businesses for various violations, including selling underweight and expired products and improper packaging and labeling. As the CPC continues its efforts to protect consumers, the need for stricter enforcement and public awareness about counterfeit goods has never been more pressing.