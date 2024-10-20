Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Anxiety grips divided Zanu-PF

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
This week, the Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (Zanu-PF) will convene its annual conference in Bulawayo, facing a turbulent future marked by factionalism, a leadership crisis, and contentious discussions surrounding President Emmerson Mnangagwa's potential succession. The party's internal strife has intensified following Mnangagwa's controversial retention of the presidency after the disputed August 2023 harmonised elections.

Since the elections, Zanu-PF has descended into chaos, primarily fueled by a controversial push from Mnangagwa's loyalists to amend the constitution, enabling him to extend his presidency beyond the 2028 expiry of his current term. The call for the removal of presidential term limits has gained traction, particularly in Mnangagwa's home province of Midlands, led by Provincial Affairs Minister Owen Ncube. His farm, Precabe, has become a rallying point for supporters pledging their allegiance to the president.

Slogans like "ED2030" promoting the extension of Mnangagwa's term have emerged within the party, igniting unease among ordinary Zimbabweans and dividing opinions among party members and the military. Despite Mnangagwa's insistence that he does not seek a term extension, asserting his identity as a "constitutionalist," his supporters continue to push the contentious agenda, leading to friction with factions in the military and among war veterans.

Defense Minister Oppah Muchunguri faced backlash from war veterans recently when she publicly endorsed the ED2030 slogan, illustrating the growing dissent within the ranks. The political tensions culminated in Mnangagwa's last-minute cancellation of a trip to the United Nations General Assembly, reportedly due to escalating infighting within the party.

As party members gather in Bulawayo, anxiety surrounding the conference is palpable. Observers suggest that supporters of the ED2030 agenda may use the platform to gauge support for the controversial proposal. However, insiders have indicated that the conference may resemble previous annual gatherings that promised reform but failed to produce substantial change.

There is speculation that Mnangagwa could leverage the conference to assert his authority and counter dissent from rivals opposed to the 2030 agenda. While the party leadership aims to project unity, the underlying factional rifts remain unresolved. Sources have indicated that discussions about the rift between Mnangagwa and his deputy, Constantino Chiwenga, over the 2030 campaign could take place behind closed doors.

Zanu-PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa, who has expressed his own ambitions, has publicly challenged the notion that Chiwenga is the designated successor to Mnangagwa, further complicating the succession dynamics. Army Commander General Phillip Valerio Sibanda's name has also surfaced as a potential successor, intensifying the competition for leadership within the party.

While Mnangagwa's loyalists fervently support the 2030 agenda, sources suggest that Chiwenga is quietly working to counter the proposal, contributing to the simmering tensions within the party. Despite the challenges, insiders maintain that both leaders are acutely aware of their strengths and will likely avoid public divisions that could further destabilize Zanu-PF.

Political analysts predict a tense atmosphere at the conference, with some factions, particularly within the women's league, potentially advocating for constitutional amendments to install a female vice president. This move could pose a threat to Chiwenga's position and amplify existing divisions within the party.

The upcoming conference will serve as a litmus test for Zanu-PF's unity as it grapples with the legacy of former President Robert Mugabe, who faced similar succession issues before being ousted in a coup in 2017. As the party navigates these turbulent waters, it remains uncertain how the leadership crisis will unfold and what it means for the future of Zanu-PF and Zimbabwean politics as a whole.

Source - the standard
More on: #Zanu-PF, #Grip, #Divided

Comments

2yrs to pay, residential stands in bulawayo


Must Read

Conductor falls from moving bus, crashed to death

13 mins ago | 8 Views

Chafuka on Zimbabwe social media will topple Mnangagwa government!

16 mins ago | 23 Views

Zimbabwean right-back Mabaya trains with Liverpool first-team

17 mins ago | 2 Views

'PVO Bill will clean up Zimbabwe civic space,' says Ziyambi

25 mins ago | 14 Views

Poverty drives early marriages in Mzingwane

26 mins ago | 9 Views

Professor Kurasha dies

34 mins ago | 48 Views

Chief dies a week after being robbed his newly allocated Isuzu

38 mins ago | 132 Views

Chipinge man jailed 4 years for attempted murder

4 hrs ago | 139 Views

Man fined for threatening fellow villager

4 hrs ago | 118 Views

Man in trouble for stealing four donkeys

4 hrs ago | 114 Views

Man jailed five years for robbery

4 hrs ago | 113 Views

Factional fighting in ZANU PF: Is Mnangagwa's quest for power putting Zimbabwe at risk?

4 hrs ago | 364 Views

Chiwenga's supporters to demonstrate against Mnangagwa 3rd term

4 hrs ago | 886 Views

The sanctions lie: How Zimbabwe's ruling elite is misleading the nation

5 hrs ago | 182 Views

Ex-CIO boss's father was killed after being branded a sellout

7 hrs ago | 1083 Views

Zanu-PF Chair's offices petrol bombed

7 hrs ago | 778 Views

Big test for Mnangagwa 2030 push at indaba

7 hrs ago | 394 Views

Sengezo Tshabangu up and running, in good health

7 hrs ago | 1392 Views

Mnangagwa govt's hand in King Munhumutapa fiasco exposed

7 hrs ago | 490 Views

'CID officers' arrested

7 hrs ago | 830 Views

Drunk Harare man stabs landlord

7 hrs ago | 261 Views

Ex-top Zimbabwe govt official accused of grabbing farm equipment

7 hrs ago | 192 Views

Zimbabwe faces influx of counterfeit goods

7 hrs ago | 105 Views

RBZ blames speculative behaviour for ZiG's woes

7 hrs ago | 78 Views

Bulawayo to honour Homeless World Cup star

7 hrs ago | 116 Views

Burning Spear defies age

7 hrs ago | 238 Views

Jeys Marabini dismisses Mazibuko debt claims

7 hrs ago | 58 Views

Gweru prophet dates America

7 hrs ago | 63 Views

Zimbabwe flood victims stranded four years later

7 hrs ago | 35 Views

Gweru dumpsite relocation delayed again

7 hrs ago | 25 Views

Chilonga villagers wary of govt 'reorganisation

7 hrs ago | 37 Views

Barak Obama is out of touch about Kamala!

7 hrs ago | 76 Views

SA asks Taiwan to move its de-facto embassy from Pretoria

7 hrs ago | 114 Views

Prophet Magaya meets ZIFA requirements even without O levels

8 hrs ago | 2866 Views

PHOTOS: Daisy Mtukudzi's car repaired and ready for collection

8 hrs ago | 240 Views

Ian Khama says Zimbabweans could vote in Botswana

9 hrs ago | 1235 Views

Britain tried to exile Zulu King to Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 561 Views

Namibia rubbished corruption allegations in ballot paper tender

9 hrs ago | 99 Views

Zimbabwe army faces scrutiny over unlawful gold mining operations

9 hrs ago | 150 Views

Zimbabwe mining company seeks intervention from Australian Ambassador

9 hrs ago | 110 Views

Teaching Ndebele in Zimbabwe schools will have helped Shonas

9 hrs ago | 166 Views

Chiyangwa farm battle turns nasty

9 hrs ago | 344 Views

Zimbabwe will not regret taking back land!

9 hrs ago | 38 Views

Zera shuts down 73 unlicensed fuel stations

9 hrs ago | 140 Views

Party spoilers stun Simba Bhora

9 hrs ago | 82 Views

Ex-Wenela payouts could be made in November

9 hrs ago | 85 Views

Harare, Chitungwiza meet over water crisis

9 hrs ago | 28 Views

BCC considers introduction of Tradable Municipal Bonds

9 hrs ago | 63 Views

Mnangagwa headlines Anti-Sanctions Day commemorations

9 hrs ago | 31 Views