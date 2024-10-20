Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Ex-top Zimbabwe govt official accused of grabbing farm equipment

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
Former diplomat and ex-permanent secretary Joey Bimha is embroiled in a legal dispute concerning allegations of improperly seizing farming equipment from his former business partner, Sebastian Hugh Zietsman. The case, now before the courts, centers on the operations of their respective companies, Joch Investments and Apela Trading Private Limited.

Zietsman has accused Bimha of claiming ownership of equipment that he asserts rightfully belongs to him following the termination of their contract. In an initial application, Bimha sought to prevent Zietsman from retrieving his property, asserting that the equipment in question was his after their contractual relationship ended.

However, Zietsman has countered Bimha's claims, detailing in a civil court application how he procured the machinery and was subsequently blocked from recovering it. In his founding affidavit, Zietsman explained that in 2017, Apela Trading and Joch Investments entered into a Management Agreement for Zietsman to cultivate and manage tobacco production on a farm owned by Bimha. The agreement, which recognized obligations to Northern Tobacco (Private) Limited, was renewed in 2022 under the same terms.

Zietsman noted significant discrepancies in the asset lists of both companies between 2017 and 2022. He stated that he terminated the management agreement with Joch Investments in July 2024, invoking clause 11.1 of the 2022 contract. Following the termination, Bimha allegedly claimed ownership of Zietsman's assets and reportedly sold off a majority of them.

In a bid to solidify his claim, Zietsman accused Bimha of attempting to cover up his actions by filing an ex-parte application (HRE CD 1716/26) to bar Zietsman from removing the assets. Zietsman's legal representative, Paidamoyo Saurombe, argued that Zietsman has a prima facie right to the equipment he intends to retrieve.

"The assets are correctly captured in the management agreement of 2022 entered into by the parties. The applicant also has receipts for the assets that prove its right to them," Saurombe stated.

Zietsman further expressed concerns about the potential irreparable harm he would face if unable to recover his equipment before the start of the new farming season. He emphasized the necessity of the assets for his ongoing operations and highlighted that he secured loans to purchase the equipment, making it crucial for him to fulfill his financial obligations.

In response to Bimha's claims, Zietsman contended that the removal of equipment was not conducted in a clandestine manner, asserting that Bimha is attempting to unjustly enrich himself at his expense.

The legal proceedings remain ongoing, as both parties await a resolution. Bimha's illustrious past as Zimbabwe's ambassador to France and permanent secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs adds a layer of complexity to the case, further drawing public interest in the outcome of this high-profile dispute.

Source - the standard
More on: #Bimha, #Grab, #Equipment

Comments

2yrs to pay, residential stands in bulawayo


Must Read

Conductor falls from moving bus, crashed to death

3 mins ago | 2 Views

Chafuka on Zimbabwe social media will topple Mnangagwa government!

7 mins ago | 9 Views

Zimbabwean right-back Mabaya trains with Liverpool first-team

8 mins ago | 0 Views

'PVO Bill will clean up Zimbabwe civic space,' says Ziyambi

16 mins ago | 8 Views

Poverty drives early marriages in Mzingwane

17 mins ago | 3 Views

Professor Kurasha dies

24 mins ago | 33 Views

Chief dies a week after being robbed his newly allocated Isuzu

28 mins ago | 90 Views

Chipinge man jailed 4 years for attempted murder

4 hrs ago | 131 Views

Man fined for threatening fellow villager

4 hrs ago | 116 Views

Man in trouble for stealing four donkeys

4 hrs ago | 114 Views

Man jailed five years for robbery

4 hrs ago | 111 Views

Factional fighting in ZANU PF: Is Mnangagwa's quest for power putting Zimbabwe at risk?

4 hrs ago | 357 Views

Chiwenga's supporters to demonstrate against Mnangagwa 3rd term

4 hrs ago | 852 Views

The sanctions lie: How Zimbabwe's ruling elite is misleading the nation

4 hrs ago | 181 Views

Ex-CIO boss's father was killed after being branded a sellout

7 hrs ago | 1072 Views

Zanu-PF Chair's offices petrol bombed

7 hrs ago | 770 Views

Big test for Mnangagwa 2030 push at indaba

7 hrs ago | 393 Views

Sengezo Tshabangu up and running, in good health

7 hrs ago | 1381 Views

Mnangagwa govt's hand in King Munhumutapa fiasco exposed

7 hrs ago | 488 Views

'CID officers' arrested

7 hrs ago | 822 Views

Drunk Harare man stabs landlord

7 hrs ago | 259 Views

Anxiety grips divided Zanu-PF

7 hrs ago | 193 Views

Zimbabwe faces influx of counterfeit goods

7 hrs ago | 103 Views

RBZ blames speculative behaviour for ZiG's woes

7 hrs ago | 77 Views

Bulawayo to honour Homeless World Cup star

7 hrs ago | 114 Views

Burning Spear defies age

7 hrs ago | 228 Views

Jeys Marabini dismisses Mazibuko debt claims

7 hrs ago | 58 Views

Gweru prophet dates America

7 hrs ago | 62 Views

Zimbabwe flood victims stranded four years later

7 hrs ago | 35 Views

Gweru dumpsite relocation delayed again

7 hrs ago | 25 Views

Chilonga villagers wary of govt 'reorganisation

7 hrs ago | 37 Views

Barak Obama is out of touch about Kamala!

7 hrs ago | 76 Views

SA asks Taiwan to move its de-facto embassy from Pretoria

7 hrs ago | 113 Views

Prophet Magaya meets ZIFA requirements even without O levels

8 hrs ago | 2822 Views

PHOTOS: Daisy Mtukudzi's car repaired and ready for collection

8 hrs ago | 238 Views

Ian Khama says Zimbabweans could vote in Botswana

8 hrs ago | 1216 Views

Britain tried to exile Zulu King to Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 558 Views

Namibia rubbished corruption allegations in ballot paper tender

9 hrs ago | 99 Views

Zimbabwe army faces scrutiny over unlawful gold mining operations

9 hrs ago | 149 Views

Zimbabwe mining company seeks intervention from Australian Ambassador

9 hrs ago | 110 Views

Teaching Ndebele in Zimbabwe schools will have helped Shonas

9 hrs ago | 165 Views

Chiyangwa farm battle turns nasty

9 hrs ago | 344 Views

Zimbabwe will not regret taking back land!

9 hrs ago | 38 Views

Zera shuts down 73 unlicensed fuel stations

9 hrs ago | 140 Views

Party spoilers stun Simba Bhora

9 hrs ago | 82 Views

Ex-Wenela payouts could be made in November

9 hrs ago | 85 Views

Harare, Chitungwiza meet over water crisis

9 hrs ago | 28 Views

BCC considers introduction of Tradable Municipal Bonds

9 hrs ago | 63 Views

Mnangagwa headlines Anti-Sanctions Day commemorations

9 hrs ago | 31 Views