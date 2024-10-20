Drunk Harare man stabs landlord

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A 29-year-old man from Harare, Learnmore Mutukwa, appeared in court facing attempted murder charges following an incident where he allegedly stabbed his landlord. The case was heard by Magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa, who remanded Mutukwa in custody until November 6 for a routine appearance.According to the State's allegations, the incident occurred after Mutukwa returned home late one night to find the gate locked. In an attempt to gain entry, he reportedly jumped over the precast wall surrounding the property. The landlord, alerted by the noise, went outside to investigate and confronted Mutukwa, who was reportedly inebriated.The complainant cautioned Mutukwa against jumping the wall, but the warning apparently provoked the young man. In a fit of rage, prosecutors allege that Mutukwa retreated to his room, retrieved a knife, and subsequently stabbed his landlord.The case has garnered attention due to the violent nature of the altercation, and it raises concerns about safety and conflict resolution between landlords and tenants. The court proceedings will continue as the investigation unfolds and further details emerge.