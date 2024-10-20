Latest News Editor's Choice


'CID officers' arrested

by Staff reporter
Four individuals have appeared in a Harare magistrate's court on charges of impersonating police officers. The suspects - Shamil Gera (31), Emmanuel Zvidzai (30), Tapiwa Kapera (24), and Tadiwanashe Ushewekudze (18) - were remanded in custody and are set to apply for bail on October 21.

The prosecution alleges that on October 16 in Highfield, the quartet approached Lawrence Magejo and falsely claimed to be officers from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID). They allegedly informed Magejo that he was under arrest for possession of dangerous drugs and proceeded to steal goods from him.

According to court documents, the suspects drove Magejo to the intersection of Mangwende and Burombo Roads, where they demanded a bribe of US$80 for his release. Gera reportedly brandished a counterfeit CID identity card to intimidate Magejo when he expressed that he did not have the money.

In a bid to resolve the situation, Magejo called his brother, who brought US$50; however, the alleged officers rejected the amount, insisting on the full US$80. Magejo's brother then alerted the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) at Machipisa, leading to the arrest of the four men.

The case highlights ongoing concerns regarding police impersonation and corruption, prompting a call for increased vigilance among the public. The suspects will remain in custody as the legal process unfolds.

Source - the standard
