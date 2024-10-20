Mnangagwa govt's hand in King Munhumutapa fiasco exposed

News / Local

by Staff reporter

The government of President Emmerson Mnangagwa is reportedly exploring controversial plans to amend the constitution, potentially empowering self-proclaimed King Munhumutapa, Timothy Chiminya, since 2022. The motivations and sponsors behind Chiminya's ambitions remain unclear, but sources indicate that his agenda has significant political implications for Zimbabwe's future.Recently, Mnangagwa celebrated his 82nd birthday, which was commemorated as Munhumutapa Day in Masvingo. In a surprising development, Chiminya introduced a Private Member's Bill in Parliament that seeks to transfer the power to appoint traditional chiefs from the Local Government Minister to himself. This Bill, titled the "Amendment of Section 283 of the Constitution Act," proposes that:"The appointment, removal, and suspension of traditional leaders, including chiefs, headmen, and village heads, shall be vested in the King of the Munhumutapa Kingdom, recognized as the custodian of traditional leadership, following a High Court mandate, and shall be conducted in accordance with the customs and traditions of the Munhumutapa Kingdom."Reports suggest that the government has been discreetly considering this matter since 2022. A correspondence dated February 23, 2022, from Mr. S Mapungwana of the Justice, Legal, and Parliamentary Affairs Ministry, updated Chiminya on the status of his request for constitutional amendments to recognize and appoint chiefs.In August, Chiminya claimed jurisdiction over all traditional leaders, including spirit mediums, writing to the Local Government Ministry and the Zimbabwe Chiefs Council. He has asserted that Zanu-PF has acknowledged his status by involving him in party rituals, notably overseeing the installation of Johnsias Mugomeri as paramount Chief Goredema in Gokwe.Additionally, Chiminya has approached the Constitutional Court for a ruling that would legally recognize his ambitions. His application, filed on October 11, names Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi as a respondent. In his filing, Chiminya contends that he was declared King Munhumutapa by the High Court in September 2022, giving him the authority to preside over traditional appointments without interference."I understand that because of the order that was granted by the High Court, I have the mandate to preside and execute my duties as King without any hindrances and interferences from anyone within the jurisdiction of Zimbabwe," Chiminya stated. He further expressed urgency in his plea, citing growing pressure to install and appoint several chiefs with the blessing of Mnangagwa, while lamenting the lack of action on his previous court order.The proposed amendments and Chiminya's claims raise significant questions about the future of traditional leadership in Zimbabwe and the government's approach to constitutional governance. Observers are closely monitoring developments as the situation unfolds.