Sengezo Tshabangu up and running, in good health

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
Sengezo Tshabangu, the secretary-general of the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), is up and running after being reported to have been moved to the intensive care unit (ICU) of a hospital in Switzerland following a sudden illness upon his arrival in the country. Tshabangu was in Switzerland to attend the 149th Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly, where he is a member of the IPU Standing Committee on Sustainable Development Goals.

The politician arrived in Switzerland last Friday for the assembly, which runs from October 12 to 17, 2024. According to a source close to Tshabangu, he experienced severe stomach pains shortly after landing, leading to his immediate hospitalization due to suspected food poisoning.

"He was okay throughout the flight," the source, who wished to remain anonymous, disclosed. "The illness was sudden. Thanks to the efficient health system in this country, the situation was serious. He really never got the opportunity to attend the event. He was even admitted to the intensive care unit at one point because his condition was critical."

When contacted by The Standard, Tshabangu acknowledged his illness, stating, "Send a message; I am unable to take calls now... I am good now." He then referred further inquiries to his personal assistant, Nqobizitha Mlilo, who confirmed that Tshabangu is on the mend. "Senator Tshabangu is recovering well," Mlilo said. "Every now and then, people get sick; it's a normal part of life. In fact, he has returned to the normal discharge of his duties."

In September, Tshabangu garnered attention after receiving $1.6 million from the government under the Political Parties (Finance) Act, which allocates funding to parties achieving at least 5% of the vote. The government recognized him as the leader of the CCC, disbursing ZiG 47,883,500 to Zanu-PF and ZiG 22,116,500 to the CCC, translating into Tshabangu's share of $1.6 million at the official government exchange rate of ZiG 13.9.

Tshabangu's rise to prominence has been marked by controversy, particularly following his self-declaration as the interim secretary-general of the CCC, a party founded by presidential aspirant Nelson Chamisa in January 2022. He has taken control of the CCC, recalling party councillors and legislators, which has led to costly by-elections that resulted in Zanu-PF winning several seats. This shift granted the ruling party a two-thirds majority in Parliament, allowing it to push through its preferred legislation.

Critics, including Chamisa, have accused Tshabangu of being a Zanu-PF proxy, a claim he vehemently denies. Additionally, he has been staying in hotels in Harare amidst ongoing internal conflicts within the CCC, with some members defecting to Zanu-PF. Tshabangu is also embroiled in a dispute with officials from the Welshman Ncube-led CCC faction, asserting that all other party leaders lack legitimate positions within the party.

As Tshabangu recovers, the political landscape within the CCC remains fraught with tension and uncertainty.

Source - the standard
More on: #Tshabangu, #ICU, #CCC

