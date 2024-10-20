Britain's Charles is heckled by Australian politician

News / Local

by Staff reporter

King Charles faced a tense moment during his visit to Australia when independent senator Lidia Thorpe, an Aboriginal Australian, interrupted his address at Parliament House in Canberra with shouts of protest, declaring, "You are not my King." The incident took place on the second official day of the royal couple's visit, just as the King concluded his speech.Thorpe, known for her advocacy of Indigenous rights, accused the monarchy of genocide and claimed that the land was never ceded to the Crown. "This is not your land, you are not my King," she shouted, before being escorted away by security after a brief confrontation.Thorpe's protest highlighted long-standing tensions surrounding Australia's colonial history and the monarchy's role as the head of state. Speaking later to the BBC, Thorpe explained her actions, saying, "To be sovereign you have to be of the land. He is not of this land." She called for the King to instruct Parliament to discuss a peace treaty with Australia's Indigenous peoples, stressing that her people had never agreed to British sovereignty.However, the protest was not welcomed by all. Aboriginal elder Aunty Violet Sheridan, who had earlier welcomed the King and Queen, described Thorpe's actions as "disrespectful" and clarified that Thorpe did not speak for her. Sheridan's welcome contrasted with the senator's protest, reflecting the varied views within Australia's Indigenous communities.Despite the interruption, the royal visit continued as planned. The King and Queen greeted hundreds of well-wishers gathered outside, many waving Australian flags in the hot Canberra sun. The royal couple's trip marks King Charles's first visit to Australia since becoming head of state in September 2022.During his address, King Charles acknowledged Australia's Indigenous communities, reflecting on his "many visits to Australia" and the lessons he had learned from their wisdom. He also mentioned the country's long journey toward reconciliation, though Thorpe's protest served as a sharp reminder of how far that journey still has to go.Australia's relationship with the monarchy has long been a subject of debate. In 1999, a referendum to become a republic was resoundingly defeated, but recent polls suggest that support for the movement has grown. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, a known republican, has ruled out holding another vote anytime soon, following the failure of a recent referendum on Indigenous recognition.The royal visit also featured lighter moments, including King Charles's interaction with an alpaca wearing a small crown during a public engagement. Despite the protest, the royal couple's reception in Canberra remained largely positive, with a palace source noting that they were "deeply touched" by the support shown by thousands of Australians who turned out to greet them.As King Charles continues his engagements, Australia's ongoing conversation about its colonial past and future relationship with the monarchy remains as relevant as ever.