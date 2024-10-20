Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabweans slam US Embassy for downplaying impact of sanctions

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabweans and international supporters have expressed outrage over the US Embassy's recent claims regarding the effects of sanctions on the country, demanding that the "illegal coercive measures" be lifted entirely. The controversy erupted when the US Embassy stated on its website that only 11 individuals out of Zimbabwe's 16 million population are under sanctions, implying that the measures do not impact ordinary citizens.

Critics swiftly countered this assertion, pointing out that the sanctioned individuals, including President Emmerson Mnangagwa, occupy strategic positions that influence Zimbabwe's entire economy, indirectly affecting millions of people.

On social media platform X (formerly Twitter), users voiced their displeasure. Commenting on the embassy's post, @KudzaiMutisi wrote, "You have no right to impose sanctions on people who are not your citizens… more so without any trial. Where were they tried and convicted?"

Another user, @Douglas Dizoni, posted a picture of fire engines destined for Zimbabwe but confiscated by Lithuania last year while en route from Belarus, which is under European Union sanctions. "You should stop playing with our minds. You know very well you have sabotaged the Zimbabwean economy, hoping it leads to an uprise. It will not work," Dizoni wrote.

Public relations specialist @Vlada Galan highlighted the broader economic impact, noting that Zimbabwe has lost over US$42 billion in revenue over the past 19 years due to sanctions. This includes lost bilateral donor support estimated at US$4.5 billion annually since 2001, US$12 billion in loans from international financial institutions, commercial loans of US$18 billion, and a GDP reduction of US$21 billion.

Others, like @Sinclair Skinner, called for an end to what they described as economic espionage, accusing the US government of destabilizing Zimbabwe for regime change. "The US Govt has been engaged in unilateral crimes against humanity in destabilising Zimbabwe's economy for regime change. Lift all sanctions now!" Skinner posted.

Meanwhile, @Honorebel One argued that sanctions are part of the US strategy to control resources and punish nations asserting their sovereignty, calling for greater accountability from the international community: "The US uses sanctions to control resources, strategic locations, and punish nations asserting sovereignty. But who holds the US accountable?"

The debate over sanctions in Zimbabwe remains a contentious issue, with the US insisting that its measures target specific individuals and entities involved in corruption and human rights abuses, while critics argue that the sanctions have widespread repercussions, crippling the country's economic recovery. The growing chorus of voices demanding their removal highlights the deep frustrations felt by many Zimbabweans and their supporters globally.

Source - The Herald

Must Read

Former CIO boss harshly criticises Mnangagwa

44 mins ago | 92 Views

Mark Ngwazi survives freak car accident

1 hr ago | 146 Views

Mnangagwa stalling the return of ZPRA properties

2 hrs ago | 244 Views

Policeman loses car to robbers in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 380 Views

Potraz approves tariff increase for Zimbabwe telecoms sector

3 hrs ago | 147 Views

Britain's Charles is heckled by Australian politician

5 hrs ago | 319 Views

Is Zimbabwe about to create land oligarchs?

6 hrs ago | 450 Views

Mutumwa Mawere appeals 6 month contempt sentence

8 hrs ago | 1063 Views

Mnangagwa plotted coup against Mugabe for years, claims ex-CIO

9 hrs ago | 2782 Views

Zapu veterans rally behind Chiwenga

9 hrs ago | 1885 Views

'Chamisa's missed political opportunity'

9 hrs ago | 869 Views

Zimbabwe's covert operation targets dissent ahead of 2028 elections?

9 hrs ago | 598 Views

Deeds Office sucked into Harare land scam

9 hrs ago | 449 Views

Zanu-PF moots law for councils to attend ideology courses

9 hrs ago | 129 Views

Zimbabwe hunts for new Auditor-General

9 hrs ago | 275 Views

Ian Khama sounds alarm on Zanu-PF's election interference in Sadc

9 hrs ago | 725 Views

ED2030 agenda turns deadly

9 hrs ago | 1135 Views

Bosso falls to Manica

9 hrs ago | 155 Views

US buys more CSOs in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 511 Views

Bulawayo City Council stops Egodini Terminus construction

9 hrs ago | 359 Views

Bopoma dam Project moves upstream to protect sacred ponds

9 hrs ago | 178 Views

Bulawayo men arrested for Harare vehicle theft

9 hrs ago | 259 Views

Bulawayo residents voice concerns over high water bills

9 hrs ago | 175 Views

CSC, Boustead Beef deal sparks court battle

9 hrs ago | 150 Views

Major events turn Bulawayo into hive of activity

9 hrs ago | 167 Views

Swipe machines now mandatory in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 528 Views

US$48 million needed to complete Lake Gwayi-Tshangani by 2025

9 hrs ago | 134 Views

Zimbabwe health authorities monitoring Mpox contacts after 2 cases

9 hrs ago | 115 Views

Netanyahu family to enter underground bunker in Jerusalem should Iran launch attack?

19 hrs ago | 1360 Views

Conductor falls from moving bus, crashed to death

20 hrs ago | 2704 Views

Chafuka on Zimbabwe social media will topple Mnangagwa government!

20 hrs ago | 1374 Views

Zimbabwean right-back Mabaya trains with Liverpool first-team

20 hrs ago | 1517 Views

'PVO Bill will clean up Zimbabwe civic space,' says Ziyambi

20 hrs ago | 350 Views

Poverty drives early marriages in Mzingwane

20 hrs ago | 428 Views

Professor Kurasha dies

20 hrs ago | 1713 Views

Chief dies a week after being robbed his newly allocated Isuzu

20 hrs ago | 2099 Views

Chipinge man jailed 4 years for attempted murder

23 hrs ago | 253 Views

Man fined for threatening fellow villager

23 hrs ago | 176 Views

Man in trouble for stealing four donkeys

23 hrs ago | 200 Views

Man jailed five years for robbery

23 hrs ago | 220 Views

Factional fighting in ZANU PF: Is Mnangagwa's quest for power putting Zimbabwe at risk?

24 hrs ago | 718 Views

Chiwenga's supporters to demonstrate against Mnangagwa 3rd term

24 hrs ago | 2555 Views

The sanctions lie: How Zimbabwe's ruling elite is misleading the nation

24 hrs ago | 335 Views

Ex-CIO boss's father was killed after being branded a sellout

20 Oct 2024 at 14:47hrs | 1673 Views

Zanu-PF Chair's offices petrol bombed

20 Oct 2024 at 14:38hrs | 1022 Views

Big test for Mnangagwa 2030 push at indaba

20 Oct 2024 at 14:34hrs | 606 Views

Sengezo Tshabangu up and running, in good health

20 Oct 2024 at 14:21hrs | 3282 Views

Mnangagwa govt's hand in King Munhumutapa fiasco exposed

20 Oct 2024 at 14:19hrs | 1006 Views

'CID officers' arrested

20 Oct 2024 at 14:17hrs | 1261 Views