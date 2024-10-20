Policeman loses car to robbers in Zimbabwe

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Two men, Luckmore Tasaruka (26) and Tatenda Saidi (30), from Domboshava, have appeared in court for allegedly hijacking a policeman's vehicle after hiring him for a trip to Mhondoro. The duo, charged with robbery, was denied bail by Harare magistrate Mrs. Fadzai Mthombeni and is set to return to court on October 30.According to the State, the incident occurred on July 26, 2023, at around 6:30 p.m. when the two men hired the complainant's silver Toyota Raum for transportation to Mhondoro. During the journey, Tasaruka and Saidi requested the driver to stop, pretending they needed to relieve themselves.The court heard that after the vehicle stopped, the suspects tied a rope around the complainant's neck and gagged him with a cloth. They then proceeded to rob him of his wallet, which contained US$68, along with his driver's license and national identity card.One of the suspects reportedly took over the wheel and drove the car with the complainant still inside. The robbers eventually dumped the policeman along the Harare-Bulawayo Road, leaving his police uniform in the stolen vehicle.The case continues as further investigations are underway.