Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Policeman loses car to robbers in Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Two men, Luckmore Tasaruka (26) and Tatenda Saidi (30), from Domboshava, have appeared in court for allegedly hijacking a policeman's vehicle after hiring him for a trip to Mhondoro. The duo, charged with robbery, was denied bail by Harare magistrate Mrs. Fadzai Mthombeni and is set to return to court on October 30.

According to the State, the incident occurred on July 26, 2023, at around 6:30 p.m. when the two men hired the complainant's silver Toyota Raum for transportation to Mhondoro. During the journey, Tasaruka and Saidi requested the driver to stop, pretending they needed to relieve themselves.

The court heard that after the vehicle stopped, the suspects tied a rope around the complainant's neck and gagged him with a cloth. They then proceeded to rob him of his wallet, which contained US$68, along with his driver's license and national identity card.

One of the suspects reportedly took over the wheel and drove the car with the complainant still inside. The robbers eventually dumped the policeman along the Harare-Bulawayo Road, leaving his police uniform in the stolen vehicle.

The case continues as further investigations are underway.

Source - The Herald

Must Read

Former CIO boss harshly criticises Mnangagwa

52 mins ago | 137 Views

Mark Ngwazi survives freak car accident

2 hrs ago | 162 Views

Mnangagwa stalling the return of ZPRA properties

2 hrs ago | 255 Views

Zimbabweans slam US Embassy for downplaying impact of sanctions

3 hrs ago | 145 Views

Potraz approves tariff increase for Zimbabwe telecoms sector

3 hrs ago | 154 Views

Britain's Charles is heckled by Australian politician

5 hrs ago | 324 Views

Is Zimbabwe about to create land oligarchs?

6 hrs ago | 452 Views

Mutumwa Mawere appeals 6 month contempt sentence

9 hrs ago | 1072 Views

Mnangagwa plotted coup against Mugabe for years, claims ex-CIO

9 hrs ago | 2788 Views

Zapu veterans rally behind Chiwenga

9 hrs ago | 1899 Views

'Chamisa's missed political opportunity'

9 hrs ago | 872 Views

Zimbabwe's covert operation targets dissent ahead of 2028 elections?

9 hrs ago | 602 Views

Deeds Office sucked into Harare land scam

9 hrs ago | 449 Views

Zanu-PF moots law for councils to attend ideology courses

9 hrs ago | 130 Views

Zimbabwe hunts for new Auditor-General

9 hrs ago | 276 Views

Ian Khama sounds alarm on Zanu-PF's election interference in Sadc

9 hrs ago | 728 Views

ED2030 agenda turns deadly

9 hrs ago | 1159 Views

Bosso falls to Manica

9 hrs ago | 155 Views

US buys more CSOs in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 514 Views

Bulawayo City Council stops Egodini Terminus construction

9 hrs ago | 360 Views

Bopoma dam Project moves upstream to protect sacred ponds

9 hrs ago | 179 Views

Bulawayo men arrested for Harare vehicle theft

9 hrs ago | 259 Views

Bulawayo residents voice concerns over high water bills

9 hrs ago | 177 Views

CSC, Boustead Beef deal sparks court battle

9 hrs ago | 150 Views

Major events turn Bulawayo into hive of activity

9 hrs ago | 167 Views

Swipe machines now mandatory in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 535 Views

US$48 million needed to complete Lake Gwayi-Tshangani by 2025

9 hrs ago | 135 Views

Zimbabwe health authorities monitoring Mpox contacts after 2 cases

9 hrs ago | 116 Views

Netanyahu family to enter underground bunker in Jerusalem should Iran launch attack?

19 hrs ago | 1361 Views

Conductor falls from moving bus, crashed to death

20 hrs ago | 2706 Views

Chafuka on Zimbabwe social media will topple Mnangagwa government!

20 hrs ago | 1375 Views

Zimbabwean right-back Mabaya trains with Liverpool first-team

20 hrs ago | 1526 Views

'PVO Bill will clean up Zimbabwe civic space,' says Ziyambi

20 hrs ago | 350 Views

Poverty drives early marriages in Mzingwane

20 hrs ago | 429 Views

Professor Kurasha dies

20 hrs ago | 1719 Views

Chief dies a week after being robbed his newly allocated Isuzu

20 hrs ago | 2106 Views

Chipinge man jailed 4 years for attempted murder

23 hrs ago | 253 Views

Man fined for threatening fellow villager

24 hrs ago | 176 Views

Man in trouble for stealing four donkeys

24 hrs ago | 200 Views

Man jailed five years for robbery

24 hrs ago | 220 Views

Factional fighting in ZANU PF: Is Mnangagwa's quest for power putting Zimbabwe at risk?

24 hrs ago | 720 Views

Chiwenga's supporters to demonstrate against Mnangagwa 3rd term

24 hrs ago | 2562 Views

The sanctions lie: How Zimbabwe's ruling elite is misleading the nation

20 Oct 2024 at 16:57hrs | 335 Views

Ex-CIO boss's father was killed after being branded a sellout

20 Oct 2024 at 14:47hrs | 1674 Views

Zanu-PF Chair's offices petrol bombed

20 Oct 2024 at 14:38hrs | 1022 Views

Big test for Mnangagwa 2030 push at indaba

20 Oct 2024 at 14:34hrs | 607 Views

Sengezo Tshabangu up and running, in good health

20 Oct 2024 at 14:21hrs | 3290 Views

Mnangagwa govt's hand in King Munhumutapa fiasco exposed

20 Oct 2024 at 14:19hrs | 1009 Views

'CID officers' arrested

20 Oct 2024 at 14:17hrs | 1262 Views