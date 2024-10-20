Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mark Ngwazi survives freak car accident

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Popular Sungura musician Mark Ngwazi is fortunate to be alive after surviving a car accident early Sunday morning. Details surrounding the incident remain unclear, but the musician took to his Facebook account to share images of the accident scene and update his followers.

In his post, Ngwazi revealed that the accident occurred around 5 a.m., but he sustained only minor injuries. He expressed gratitude to God for sparing his life, writing:

"Ndibatsireiwo kutenda musiki anova ndiye anotirarira nekutirwira #DzimweHondo dzepanyika. We were involved in an accident around 5am nhasi asi chandinongotenda ndechekuti tangoita ma minor injuries…"

Ngwazi assured his fans that he is well and that the accident will not affect his scheduled performances, confirming that his shows will proceed as planned:

"Tinoda kuti kwamuri vatsigiri nevese vanotishuwira zvakanaka musanyanye kutya tiri kukwanisa hedu kushanda hatisi kumira mashows. apa takunda apa."

News of the accident shocked many of his fans, who expressed their relief that Ngwazi survived the crash. His comment section quickly filled with messages wishing him a speedy recovery and celebrating his escape from serious harm.

Ngwazi remains a beloved figure in the Sungura music scene, and his followers are grateful that this accident has not resulted in major injury.

Source - online

Must Read

Former CIO boss harshly criticises Mnangagwa

58 mins ago | 175 Views

Mnangagwa stalling the return of ZPRA properties

2 hrs ago | 269 Views

Policeman loses car to robbers in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 406 Views

Zimbabweans slam US Embassy for downplaying impact of sanctions

3 hrs ago | 148 Views

Potraz approves tariff increase for Zimbabwe telecoms sector

3 hrs ago | 154 Views

Britain's Charles is heckled by Australian politician

5 hrs ago | 328 Views

Is Zimbabwe about to create land oligarchs?

6 hrs ago | 455 Views

Mutumwa Mawere appeals 6 month contempt sentence

9 hrs ago | 1079 Views

Mnangagwa plotted coup against Mugabe for years, claims ex-CIO

9 hrs ago | 2798 Views

Zapu veterans rally behind Chiwenga

9 hrs ago | 1909 Views

'Chamisa's missed political opportunity'

9 hrs ago | 875 Views

Zimbabwe's covert operation targets dissent ahead of 2028 elections?

9 hrs ago | 603 Views

Deeds Office sucked into Harare land scam

9 hrs ago | 449 Views

Zanu-PF moots law for councils to attend ideology courses

9 hrs ago | 130 Views

Zimbabwe hunts for new Auditor-General

9 hrs ago | 276 Views

Ian Khama sounds alarm on Zanu-PF's election interference in Sadc

9 hrs ago | 735 Views

ED2030 agenda turns deadly

9 hrs ago | 1173 Views

Bosso falls to Manica

9 hrs ago | 155 Views

US buys more CSOs in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 516 Views

Bulawayo City Council stops Egodini Terminus construction

9 hrs ago | 361 Views

Bopoma dam Project moves upstream to protect sacred ponds

9 hrs ago | 180 Views

Bulawayo men arrested for Harare vehicle theft

9 hrs ago | 261 Views

Bulawayo residents voice concerns over high water bills

9 hrs ago | 178 Views

CSC, Boustead Beef deal sparks court battle

9 hrs ago | 150 Views

Major events turn Bulawayo into hive of activity

9 hrs ago | 167 Views

Swipe machines now mandatory in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 542 Views

US$48 million needed to complete Lake Gwayi-Tshangani by 2025

9 hrs ago | 135 Views

Zimbabwe health authorities monitoring Mpox contacts after 2 cases

10 hrs ago | 116 Views

Netanyahu family to enter underground bunker in Jerusalem should Iran launch attack?

20 hrs ago | 1361 Views

Conductor falls from moving bus, crashed to death

20 hrs ago | 2707 Views

Chafuka on Zimbabwe social media will topple Mnangagwa government!

20 hrs ago | 1375 Views

Zimbabwean right-back Mabaya trains with Liverpool first-team

20 hrs ago | 1528 Views

'PVO Bill will clean up Zimbabwe civic space,' says Ziyambi

20 hrs ago | 350 Views

Poverty drives early marriages in Mzingwane

20 hrs ago | 429 Views

Professor Kurasha dies

20 hrs ago | 1720 Views

Chief dies a week after being robbed his newly allocated Isuzu

20 hrs ago | 2107 Views

Chipinge man jailed 4 years for attempted murder

23 hrs ago | 253 Views

Man fined for threatening fellow villager

24 hrs ago | 176 Views

Man in trouble for stealing four donkeys

24 hrs ago | 200 Views

Man jailed five years for robbery

24 hrs ago | 221 Views

Factional fighting in ZANU PF: Is Mnangagwa's quest for power putting Zimbabwe at risk?

24 hrs ago | 721 Views

Chiwenga's supporters to demonstrate against Mnangagwa 3rd term

24 hrs ago | 2566 Views

The sanctions lie: How Zimbabwe's ruling elite is misleading the nation

20 Oct 2024 at 16:57hrs | 335 Views

Ex-CIO boss's father was killed after being branded a sellout

20 Oct 2024 at 14:47hrs | 1675 Views

Zanu-PF Chair's offices petrol bombed

20 Oct 2024 at 14:38hrs | 1022 Views

Big test for Mnangagwa 2030 push at indaba

20 Oct 2024 at 14:34hrs | 609 Views

Sengezo Tshabangu up and running, in good health

20 Oct 2024 at 14:21hrs | 3294 Views

Mnangagwa govt's hand in King Munhumutapa fiasco exposed

20 Oct 2024 at 14:19hrs | 1009 Views

'CID officers' arrested

20 Oct 2024 at 14:17hrs | 1263 Views