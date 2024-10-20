News / Local
Mark Ngwazi survives freak car accident
Popular Sungura musician Mark Ngwazi is fortunate to be alive after surviving a car accident early Sunday morning. Details surrounding the incident remain unclear, but the musician took to his Facebook account to share images of the accident scene and update his followers.
In his post, Ngwazi revealed that the accident occurred around 5 a.m., but he sustained only minor injuries. He expressed gratitude to God for sparing his life, writing:
"Ndibatsireiwo kutenda musiki anova ndiye anotirarira nekutirwira #DzimweHondo dzepanyika. We were involved in an accident around 5am nhasi asi chandinongotenda ndechekuti tangoita ma minor injuries…"
Ngwazi assured his fans that he is well and that the accident will not affect his scheduled performances, confirming that his shows will proceed as planned:
"Tinoda kuti kwamuri vatsigiri nevese vanotishuwira zvakanaka musanyanye kutya tiri kukwanisa hedu kushanda hatisi kumira mashows. apa takunda apa."
News of the accident shocked many of his fans, who expressed their relief that Ngwazi survived the crash. His comment section quickly filled with messages wishing him a speedy recovery and celebrating his escape from serious harm.
Ngwazi remains a beloved figure in the Sungura music scene, and his followers are grateful that this accident has not resulted in major injury.
