BCC to punish companies discharging acid effluent in sewer system

by Stephen Jakes

Bulawayo City Council has been. Asked to consider punishing companies that discharge non complying effluent into the sewer system.

Ward 29 councilor, Royini Sekete urged BCC to enforce stiff penalties on companies discharging acid effluent to the sewer system.He said the effluent discharged by the companies is contributing to the damage of infrastructure and resulted to more pipe leaks which is costly for the council.He appealed for the speeding up of stiff penalties on offending companies.Sekete made the appeal during a full council meeting.He said due to failure to enforce the bylaws the situation deteriorated to a serious state.He said most companies have now been failing to adhere to the discharge standard of the effluent that is required hence making the survival of infrastructure hard as they are corrosive in nature."They lead pipe collapse which makes life for the council to be hard as they have to frequent repairs and replacements which drains the organization some capital," said Sekete."Councillor Aleck Ndlovu noted that the existing bylaws should be enforced more strictly. He noted that currently, there were no punitive measures in place to effectively deter the offenders."