Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

BCC to punish companies discharging acid effluent in sewer system

by Stephen Jakes
4 hrs ago | Views
Bulawayo City Council has been. Asked to consider punishing companies that discharge non complying effluent into the sewer system.


Ward 29 councilor, Royini Sekete urged BCC to enforce stiff penalties on companies discharging acid effluent to the sewer system.

He said the effluent discharged by the companies is contributing to the damage of infrastructure and resulted to more pipe leaks which is costly for the council.

He  appealed for the speeding up of stiff penalties on offending companies.

Sekete made the appeal during a full council meeting.

He said due to failure to enforce the bylaws the situation deteriorated to a serious state.

He said most companies have now been failing to adhere to the discharge standard of the effluent that is required hence making the survival of infrastructure hard as they are corrosive in nature. 

"They lead pipe collapse which makes life for the council to be hard as they have to frequent repairs and replacements which drains the organization some capital," said Sekete.

"Councillor Aleck Ndlovu noted that the existing bylaws should be enforced more strictly. He noted that currently, there were no punitive measures in place to effectively deter the offenders."

Source - Byo24News

Must Read

'Britain will not pay slave trade reparations'

15 mins ago | 3 Views

South Africa is ruled by individuals who happen to wear robes

28 mins ago | 27 Views

Serial fraudster ordered to pay US$215,000 debt

41 mins ago | 43 Views

Richard Tsvangirayi injured in car accident near new Parliament building

2 hrs ago | 394 Views

South Africa spent US$2,9 million in 4 months on deporting illegal immigrants

2 hrs ago | 169 Views

Zambian president capturing the Judiciary?

2 hrs ago | 157 Views

'Mnangagwa 2017 coup was to avoid prosecution for Gukurahundi massacres'

3 hrs ago | 340 Views

Zanu-PF grovels to Canada for backing in bid for Commonwealth readmission

3 hrs ago | 147 Views

SA businessman under scrutiny for US$850m Zimbabwe oil pipeline project

3 hrs ago | 292 Views

CCC owes US$1,2m in salary arrears

3 hrs ago | 168 Views

ED2030 campaign suffers setback

3 hrs ago | 348 Views

Zimbabwe vehicle registration declines

3 hrs ago | 226 Views

Catholic bishops bid to pay US$188K in ZiG hits a snag

3 hrs ago | 211 Views

Gold Mafia saga: Al Jazeera property attached

3 hrs ago | 266 Views

Zimbabwe man fatally stabs rival suitor

3 hrs ago | 101 Views

Bulawayo uninspired by Zanu-PF 'love-fest'

3 hrs ago | 150 Views

IsiNdebele language under threat

3 hrs ago | 237 Views

Zanu-PF chair riled by policemen

3 hrs ago | 168 Views

Food relief distribution intensifies in Matabeleland South

3 hrs ago | 28 Views

Zanu-PF's conference begins

3 hrs ago | 124 Views

Bulawayo hotels, lodges fully booked, ZITF gym closed for regulars

3 hrs ago | 74 Views

Zimbabwe plans to set 20 years minimum sentence for murder

3 hrs ago | 39 Views

Kwekwe miners get State-assisted burial

3 hrs ago | 26 Views

Mbudzi Interchange's bridge opened to traffic

3 hrs ago | 196 Views

Scottland FC players to get US$10,000 if promoted to PSL

3 hrs ago | 86 Views

International orphans shift base to Botswana

3 hrs ago | 45 Views

Nkomo blasts Zanu-PF over policy confusion

4 hrs ago | 241 Views

Breaking down Dr. Chihombori's allegations: Is the U.S. really the key obstacle to Africa's UNSC permanent seats?

12 hrs ago | 384 Views

Fraudster Jailed for 10 Years

13 hrs ago | 518 Views

Zimbabwe's MRP rallies behind Nigeria's Yoruba people's secession lobby

13 hrs ago | 336 Views

Councillors hail Chitepo school of ideology

13 hrs ago | 260 Views

Mutsvangwa speaks on ZANU-PF petrol-bombs; begs food from Canada

13 hrs ago | 1649 Views

Former CIO boss harshly criticises Mnangagwa

19 hrs ago | 3947 Views

Mark Ngwazi survives freak car accident

20 hrs ago | 1297 Views

Mnangagwa stalling the return of ZPRA properties

20 hrs ago | 962 Views

Policeman loses car to robbers in Zimbabwe

21 hrs ago | 1256 Views

Zimbabweans slam US Embassy for downplaying impact of sanctions

21 hrs ago | 445 Views

Potraz approves tariff increase for Zimbabwe telecoms sector

21 hrs ago | 1105 Views

Britain's Charles is heckled by Australian politician

23 hrs ago | 612 Views

Is Zimbabwe about to create land oligarchs?

21 Oct 2024 at 11:06hrs | 631 Views

Mutumwa Mawere appeals 6 month contempt sentence

21 Oct 2024 at 08:28hrs | 2429 Views

Mnangagwa plotted coup against Mugabe for years, claims ex-CIO

21 Oct 2024 at 08:03hrs | 3408 Views

Zapu veterans rally behind Chiwenga

21 Oct 2024 at 07:53hrs | 2349 Views

'Chamisa's missed political opportunity'

21 Oct 2024 at 07:52hrs | 1024 Views

Zimbabwe's covert operation targets dissent ahead of 2028 elections?

21 Oct 2024 at 07:52hrs | 781 Views

Deeds Office sucked into Harare land scam

21 Oct 2024 at 07:51hrs | 577 Views

Zanu-PF moots law for councils to attend ideology courses

21 Oct 2024 at 07:50hrs | 203 Views

Zimbabwe hunts for new Auditor-General

21 Oct 2024 at 07:50hrs | 383 Views

Ian Khama sounds alarm on Zanu-PF's election interference in Sadc

21 Oct 2024 at 07:50hrs | 935 Views