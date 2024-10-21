Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwe police receive donation of 11 empty drums

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Proton Bakers today donated 11 drums to the Bulawayo Police Traffic Section to support road safety at roadblocks. The handover ceremony, held at the Bulawayo Central Traffic Police Station, was attended by Chief Inspector Samukeliso Sibanda and Proton Bakers' operations manager, Mr. Nigel Manyenga.

Chief Inspector Sibanda expressed gratitude for the donation, highlighting its importance in enhancing road safety and protecting police officers managing roadblocks.

"I would like to express my appreciation for the donation of 11 roadblock drums from Proton Bakeries Zimbabwe, which we believe will greatly enhance the safety of our officers managing roadblocks," said Chief Inspector Sibanda. "We have seen an increase in incidents where police officers have been run over, so these drums will improve their visibility, especially at night, as they are equipped with reflectors that can be seen from a distance."

Proton Bakers' operations manager, Mr. Manyenga, emphasized the company’s dedication to the safety of the Bulawayo community, noting that the donation reflects their commitment to fostering collaboration between businesses and city authorities.

"This initiative is more than just a donation; it reflects our belief in the importance of collaboration between businesses and Bulawayo city authorities in maintaining order and security within our beloved city," said Mr. Manyenga.

He also highlighted Proton Bakers' broader corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts, which include supporting local schools, hospitals, and other institutions.

"As a corporate entity, we understand that our responsibility does not end with the provision of quality baked goods; we also have an obligation to contribute positively to the communities we serve," he said. "We have extended donations of water tanks to the Bulawayo City Council to help with the current low water supply, provided litter bins to over 20 schools and churches to promote cleanliness, and made daily bread donations to Ingutsheni Hospital, Simanyane, Sir Humphrey Gibbs, and Nozizwe Orphanages."

Mr. Manyenga concluded by expressing optimism that the drums would assist the traffic police in their efforts to ensure public safety, reaffirming the company's commitment to continued partnership with local authorities to make Bulawayo a safer and more prosperous community.

Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

Siya Kolisi's marriage crumbles

17 mins ago | 60 Views

Midlands State University hostel gutted by fire

18 mins ago | 5 Views

Pupil killed in a freak accident

25 mins ago | 15 Views

Mnangagwa says Zimbabwe's land reform programme irreversible

28 mins ago | 14 Views

US investment in Zimbabwe's mining stall, Chinese investment booming

3 hrs ago | 117 Views

Dumping US dollar 'keeps politics out of economic development'

4 hrs ago | 182 Views

Know your history:- Filabusi Memorial and the Edkins Store killings

4 hrs ago | 190 Views

Zimbabwe's dumbest criminals arrested

6 hrs ago | 1513 Views

Bulawayo thief steals property worth US$1 million in 7 month

6 hrs ago | 597 Views

Dudu to perform at Diplomatic Charity Bazaar

6 hrs ago | 105 Views

Mnangagwa chairs Zanu-PF Politburo meeting ahead of Conference

6 hrs ago | 567 Views

'Britain will not pay slave trade reparations'

9 hrs ago | 551 Views

South Africa is ruled by individuals who happen to wear robes

9 hrs ago | 499 Views

Serial fraudster ordered to pay US$215,000 debt

10 hrs ago | 582 Views

Richard Tsvangirayi injured in car accident near new Parliament building

11 hrs ago | 1458 Views

South Africa spent US$2,9 million in 4 months on deporting illegal immigrants

11 hrs ago | 557 Views

Zambian president capturing the Judiciary?

11 hrs ago | 437 Views

'Mnangagwa 2017 coup was to avoid prosecution for Gukurahundi massacres'

12 hrs ago | 832 Views

Zanu-PF grovels to Canada for backing in bid for Commonwealth readmission

12 hrs ago | 281 Views

SA businessman under scrutiny for US$850m Zimbabwe oil pipeline project

12 hrs ago | 574 Views

CCC owes US$1,2m in salary arrears

12 hrs ago | 343 Views

ED2030 campaign suffers setback

12 hrs ago | 914 Views

Zimbabwe vehicle registration declines

12 hrs ago | 512 Views

Catholic bishops bid to pay US$188K in ZiG hits a snag

12 hrs ago | 428 Views

Gold Mafia saga: Al Jazeera property attached

12 hrs ago | 673 Views

Zimbabwe man fatally stabs rival suitor

12 hrs ago | 238 Views

Bulawayo uninspired by Zanu-PF 'love-fest'

12 hrs ago | 344 Views

IsiNdebele language under threat

12 hrs ago | 563 Views

Zanu-PF chair riled by policemen

12 hrs ago | 445 Views

Food relief distribution intensifies in Matabeleland South

12 hrs ago | 60 Views

Zanu-PF's conference begins

12 hrs ago | 241 Views

Bulawayo hotels, lodges fully booked, ZITF gym closed for regulars

12 hrs ago | 222 Views

Zimbabwe plans to set 20 years minimum sentence for murder

12 hrs ago | 67 Views

Kwekwe miners get State-assisted burial

12 hrs ago | 93 Views

Mbudzi Interchange's bridge opened to traffic

12 hrs ago | 748 Views

Scottland FC players to get US$10,000 if promoted to PSL

12 hrs ago | 196 Views

International orphans shift base to Botswana

12 hrs ago | 77 Views

BCC to punish companies discharging acid effluent in sewer system

13 hrs ago | 49 Views

Nkomo blasts Zanu-PF over policy confusion

13 hrs ago | 420 Views

Breaking down Dr. Chihombori's allegations: Is the U.S. really the key obstacle to Africa's UNSC permanent seats?

21 hrs ago | 457 Views

Fraudster Jailed for 10 Years

21 hrs ago | 587 Views

Zimbabwe's MRP rallies behind Nigeria's Yoruba people's secession lobby

21 hrs ago | 382 Views

Councillors hail Chitepo school of ideology

22 hrs ago | 330 Views

Mutsvangwa speaks on ZANU-PF petrol-bombs; begs food from Canada

22 hrs ago | 2118 Views

Former CIO boss harshly criticises Mnangagwa

21 Oct 2024 at 16:12hrs | 5273 Views

Mark Ngwazi survives freak car accident

21 Oct 2024 at 15:28hrs | 1400 Views

Mnangagwa stalling the return of ZPRA properties

21 Oct 2024 at 14:42hrs | 1123 Views

Policeman loses car to robbers in Zimbabwe

21 Oct 2024 at 14:17hrs | 1295 Views

Zimbabweans slam US Embassy for downplaying impact of sanctions

21 Oct 2024 at 14:16hrs | 514 Views