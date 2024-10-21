Zimbabwe police receive donation of 11 empty drums

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Proton Bakers today donated 11 drums to the Bulawayo Police Traffic Section to support road safety at roadblocks. The handover ceremony, held at the Bulawayo Central Traffic Police Station, was attended by Chief Inspector Samukeliso Sibanda and Proton Bakers' operations manager, Mr. Nigel Manyenga.Chief Inspector Sibanda expressed gratitude for the donation, highlighting its importance in enhancing road safety and protecting police officers managing roadblocks."I would like to express my appreciation for the donation of 11 roadblock drums from Proton Bakeries Zimbabwe, which we believe will greatly enhance the safety of our officers managing roadblocks," said Chief Inspector Sibanda. "We have seen an increase in incidents where police officers have been run over, so these drums will improve their visibility, especially at night, as they are equipped with reflectors that can be seen from a distance."Proton Bakers' operations manager, Mr. Manyenga, emphasized the company’s dedication to the safety of the Bulawayo community, noting that the donation reflects their commitment to fostering collaboration between businesses and city authorities."This initiative is more than just a donation; it reflects our belief in the importance of collaboration between businesses and Bulawayo city authorities in maintaining order and security within our beloved city," said Mr. Manyenga.He also highlighted Proton Bakers' broader corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts, which include supporting local schools, hospitals, and other institutions."As a corporate entity, we understand that our responsibility does not end with the provision of quality baked goods; we also have an obligation to contribute positively to the communities we serve," he said. "We have extended donations of water tanks to the Bulawayo City Council to help with the current low water supply, provided litter bins to over 20 schools and churches to promote cleanliness, and made daily bread donations to Ingutsheni Hospital, Simanyane, Sir Humphrey Gibbs, and Nozizwe Orphanages."Mr. Manyenga concluded by expressing optimism that the drums would assist the traffic police in their efforts to ensure public safety, reaffirming the company's commitment to continued partnership with local authorities to make Bulawayo a safer and more prosperous community.