Ex-Gutu North MP dies

Former Gutu North legislator Tichaona Madondo passed away on Friday at Westend Hospital in Harare, following complications from a head surgery he underwent last year. His nephew, Tarisai Mavetera, confirmed the news to The Mirror.Madondo, who served as the Member of Parliament for Gutu North from 2013 to 2017, had been hospitalized for two weeks before his death. Despite medical efforts, he never fully recovered from the surgery.Mavetera shared fond memories of his uncle's career, stating, "My uncle worked his entire life in the President's office until his retirement. He then joined active politics, becoming MP for Gutu North."Madondo's burial is scheduled for tomorrow at Madondo Village, near Runyowa, under Chief Gutu. His passing has left a deep void in the Gutu North community, where he was well-respected for his service in both government and politics.More details to follow...