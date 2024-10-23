Latest News Editor's Choice


Police nab four suspects in connection with hardware break-In

by Stephen Jakes
2 hrs ago | Views
A daring break-in at Transwealthy Hardware store in Bulawayo has led to the arrest of four suspects, following a tip-off that helped solve the case.

Bulawayo Police Spokesperson, Inspector Abednico Ncube, confirmed the arrest of Freeman Mathema (28), from Makokoba, who is employed at Transwealthy Hardware as a general hand, along with Precious Dube (52) from Cowdray Park, Promise Nyamapfemi (30) from Pumula East, and Mduduzi Mutevedzi (38) from Pumula South. They are all facing charges of unlawful entry and theft.

On September 27, between 1:00 AM and 3:00 AM, unknown suspects broke into Transwealthy Hardware and stole a variety of items, including 20 liters of paint, 5 liters of gloss paint, and several lock sets.

The suspects used a silver Honda Fit belonging to Mutevedzi to transport the stolen goods to a house in Pumula East, where Nyamapfemi resides.

On October 17, police responded to a tip-off regarding the unlawful entry and theft, which led to Mutevedzi's arrest at his residence and the recovery of the silver Honda Fit used to ferry the stolen goods from Transwealthy Hardware.

"During interrogation, Mutevedzi revealed that he was hired by Nyamapfemi to transport the stolen items, leading to Nyamapfemi's arrest at his home. He was found in possession of a silver ladder, 50 kg of Diamond Cement, button wooden doors, 20 liters of Pride Master paint, a drill machine, lock sets, and tying wires," the statement read.

Nyamapfemi was also interviewed and disclosed where he had sold some of the stolen items. A follow-up investigation led to the recovery of additional stolen property. The total value of the stolen goods is estimated at US$992.

"The police would like to thank members of the public for providing significant information that led to the arrest of the suspects. Cases of dishonesty are manifesting in many workplaces."

"Some robbery and unlawful entry cases are orchestrated from within workplaces. We urge the business community to carefully vet employees to avoid hiring potential criminals."

The police also warned the public to refrain from purchasing goods from roadside vendors without proper receipts, as they risk buying stolen property, which may be reclaimed by its rightful owner.

Source - Byo24News

