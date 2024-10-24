Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

ZANU-PF Commissar harassed

by Gideon Madzikatidze in Bulawayo
2 hrs ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa's close security and protocol (advance) teams who are part of the intelligence details have this Friday during Online National Anti-Sanctions petition pre-launch proceedings; manhandle and humiliate ZANU-PF national political commissar, Munyaradzi Machacha for breaching, bypass and interfering with smooth movement of presidential escort motorcade.

Speaking on condition of anonymity due to fear of victimisation or reprimand by party leadership, one of senior members of the revolutionary party has claimed that harassment and humiliation were part of factional fights between Mnangagwa and his powerful number two (Constantino Chiwenga)

"This is daylight humiliation targeting those who subscribe to another faction. Do you think the security details or members of the President's close security do not know comrade Machacha?," the senior and long-serving ZANU-PF member said.

"He was decimated to the level of a political toddler and I could feel the humiliation and consequences this would have in the eyes of the public. He was dragged and looks so much confused that he imitates popular dull English comedian, Mr Bean who timeously shows signs of being clueless and a victim of chronic wisdom shortage," the member expresses.

Judging from few minutes of humiliation, the visibly disturbed Machacha proceed with the call which was on hold during the course of his encounter with the security details while heading into the anti-sanction petition declaration venue (City Hall).

In an unrelated development during the same event, an anti-sanction lobby group, Broad Alliance Against Sanctions co-founder and spokesperson, Sally Ngoni has claimed that those eleven allegedly targeted corrupt ZANU-PF Officials and companies who were put under sanctions by the United States have failed to provide basic resources to sustain their welfare which saw some of their membership withdraw from camping at the American Embassy after facing chronic food shortages and remote support.

"We camped at the American Embassy fighting for the removal of these illegal sanctions imposed on our leaders and some companies. However, our numbers have drastically been reduced due to starvation caused by acute food shortages and erratic support," Ngoni said.

"When we started picketing at the Embassy, our numbers were over 200 picketers, but to date, there are only 28 of us left. Others have dumped us because of hunger, they cited starvation as a major cause for their withdrawal," Ngoni added.

Ngoni also sensationally claimed that the former American Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Brian Nickols tried several times and failed to bribe or convince them into imminently withdraw en masse from picketing at the Embassy.

"Former American Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Nichols offered us some money and properties each as packages on condition that we withdraw our calls for removal of sanctions and disperse protesters, but we turned down that offer. He promised to buy us apartments each and pay handsomely in the event that we withdrew from camping at their Embassy," Ngoni added.

Meanwhile, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has signed and launched Online National Anti-Sanctions Petition which is targeting to reach over a million signatures in their quest to push America and its allies into strucking off from the list, ZANU-PF's alleged corrupt and gross human rights violation characters (11 names and some companies) from their punitive database.

"Despite the existence of the heinous and inhumane illegal sanctions, my administration will continue to pursue the policy of engagement and reengagement. Zimbabwe is a friend to all and an enemy to none," Mnangagwa said.

"Zimbabwe strongly condemns the hegemonic tendencies and hypocrisy of those nations which continue to think that 'might is right' and brutely violate international law and the United Nations Charter without shame or remorse," Mnangagwa fumes.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has presided over this year's SADC Anti-Sanctions Day Commemorations which is being held under the theme "Embracing Innovation towards Vision 2030: The Relentless fight against Sanctions"

This year's Commemorations marks the 5th anniversary since the declaration in 2019 by the then SADC Chairperson, the late, President John Magufuli.

Source - Byo24News

Comments


Must Read

Milton high in Environmental Conservation programme

2 hrs ago | 13 Views

Emakhandeni-Luveve MP concerned over rising housebreaking cases

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Silwane Youth Centre must be renovated: Pumula Residents

2 hrs ago | 16 Views

Mutumwa Paul Mwazha turns 106 years old

4 hrs ago | 326 Views

Killer Zivhu aligns with ED2030 faction, showers praise to Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 228 Views

Zimbabwe cautions its citizens in Botswana amid election tensions

4 hrs ago | 350 Views

War vets congress divides Zanu-PF

5 hrs ago | 316 Views

Chiwenga warns Zanu-PF of '2017'

5 hrs ago | 840 Views

China urges Western countries to lift illegal sanctions on Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 102 Views

Another big project for Bambazonke

5 hrs ago | 363 Views

China opposes coercive measures against developing countries

6 hrs ago | 67 Views

Baba Harare to borrow notes from Mathias Mhere

7 hrs ago | 86 Views

Dembare players snub their Chairman

7 hrs ago | 104 Views

Mnangagwa's ED2030 faction has plan for Zanu-PF conference

7 hrs ago | 493 Views

Zimbabwe needs alternative to US$

8 hrs ago | 226 Views

Matebeleland angered by King Munhumutapa's Private Member's Bill

8 hrs ago | 315 Views

Zimbabwe govt officials accused of land grab at Kanondo

8 hrs ago | 106 Views

South African fiber providers are gradually forming local monopolies

8 hrs ago | 73 Views

Zimbabwe police intensify crackdown on land barons

8 hrs ago | 141 Views

'Projected Trump victory driving demand for dollars'

8 hrs ago | 336 Views

Mnangagwa arrives in Bulawayo for the Zanu-PF Conference

9 hrs ago | 496 Views

US Ambassador agrees that Zimbabwe was under sanctions

9 hrs ago | 426 Views

Chief Marupi's death leaves family searching for answers

10 hrs ago | 633 Views

Rohnan Nicholson makes history with podium finish at Tour of Angola

10 hrs ago | 62 Views

South Africa totally correct to 'relocate Taiwan' out of Pretoria

13 hrs ago | 771 Views

Mnangagwa blasts US for crippling Zimbabwe's economy

13 hrs ago | 454 Views

Putin calls for the creation of a BRICS grain exchange

13 hrs ago | 245 Views

Mozambique's ruling party wins landslide in disputed poll

13 hrs ago | 457 Views

Commonwealth leaders to defy UK on slavery reparations

13 hrs ago | 322 Views

Factionalism dominates Zanu-PF central committee meeting

13 hrs ago | 658 Views

Zanu-PF conference kicks off, spotlight on ED2030

13 hrs ago | 496 Views

Zimbabwe to participate at top minerals summit

13 hrs ago | 105 Views

Man recovers vehicle after tyre puncture

13 hrs ago | 416 Views

Nduna granted US$100 bail

13 hrs ago | 292 Views

PVO Bill sails through Senate

13 hrs ago | 97 Views

Zimbabwe engages SA over deportations

13 hrs ago | 436 Views

Gweru makes it expensive to die

13 hrs ago | 315 Views

Malawi rolls out dual citizenship to Malawians living in Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 3359 Views

Chief Marupi to be laid to rest on Sunday

13 hrs ago | 170 Views

Zesa unveils strategy to end load-shedding

14 hrs ago | 223 Views

Zinara disburses funds, fuel for maintenance

14 hrs ago | 102 Views

Zimbabwe, SA to meet over road accidents

14 hrs ago | 98 Views

Incriminating evidence against suspected SA hitmen

14 hrs ago | 145 Views

Zimbabwe's Chevrons clinch ICC T20 qualifier with unbeaten record

14 hrs ago | 255 Views

Teen forged O-Level results to join Zimbabwe police

14 hrs ago | 210 Views

Dynamos, players standoff persists

14 hrs ago | 93 Views

BCC to engage resident associations in mitigating La Niña Effects

24 Oct 2024 at 19:38hrs | 331 Views

Zimbabwean jailed for trying to bribe cops with only R50

24 Oct 2024 at 17:34hrs | 1159 Views

Zimbabwe scales up fight against fraudulent vehicle imports

24 Oct 2024 at 16:27hrs | 2763 Views