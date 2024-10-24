Emakhandeni-Luveve MP concerned over rising housebreaking cases

News / Local

by Stephen Jakes

Emakhandeni-Luveve Constituency lawmaker Discent Bajila has urged the government to create jobs to help reduce the rising cases of housebreaking in his constituency and Bulawayo as a whole.He stated that nearly every day, at least one household reports a housebreaking incident or attempted theft.Bajila expressed concern over the increasing crime rate, attributing it to high unemployment and drug abuse among young people.He explained, "The rising crime in our communities is largely linked to youth unemployment and increasing drug addiction.""Drug addiction creates a constant need for money to sustain the habit, which drives individuals to criminal activities," he added."There is a need for government intervention to create employment opportunities and curb drug trafficking and the illicit sale of drugs."Bajila also called on the police to conduct regular patrols in Gwabalanda, a new residential area facing high crime rates.He encouraged residents to form neighbourhood watch groups to enhance security."Police should increase their presence in Gwabalanda, especially at night," Bajila said."Additionally, with the ongoing construction of Luveve North nearby, we anticipate more challenges. Establishing a strong neighbourhood watch and increasing police presence will be crucial in addressing these issues."Bajila's call for job creation and efforts to tackle drug abuse highlights the complex root causes of crime in Bulawayo.The government's response to these issues will be crucial in ensuring the safety and security of residents.