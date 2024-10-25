Latest News Editor's Choice


BCC urged to conduct thorough research before policy implementation

by Stephen Jakes
38 secs ago | Views
Bulawayo City Council has been urged to conduct thorough research before implementing policies to ensure proper service delivery.

The call was made by ward 2 councillor, Adrian Rendani Moyo recently.

Moyo said if the council can conduct thorough research it will improve their relations with the public.

"Thorough research will help to provide fact-based justifications and suggestions in terms of policy gaps. This will trigger a process of amending existing policies or introducing new policies," said Moyo.

He said the process helps the council be able to interact with the public as the process will require knowledge and suggestions from the public.

"This will put the city in a good position to deliver services to residents as their input will be greatly required and considered during the implementation of policies that would be implemented,'' he said.

Moyo said this process will encourage the council to come up with more informed decisions and show that they implement the policy which addresses the actual needs of the residents.

"The issue of thorough research will help the council to save some of the finance and resources as now they will be addressing the real problems that exist as they would have engaged the residents," he said.

Moyo said improved service delivery by the council will also help in improving the doors for other stakeholders to join hands so that the city would be developed for the benefit of the public.

"It is pleasing to note that the city is in the process of drafting research and innovation policy. This would help to improve service delivery," he said.

Source - Byo24News

