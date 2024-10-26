Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Armed robber jailed 12 years

by Simbarashe Sithole
3 hrs ago | Views
A 27-year-old Harare man was sentenced to 12 years in jail after robbing a Chinese national of his mobile phones, chub safe and his car.

Stembiso Manyange was convicted after a full trial.

Prosecutor Edward Katsvairo told the court that on July 28 Manyange followed the complainant Rupert Young (59) at Bindura Golf Club where he was clubbing.

He monitored his moves until Young got to his house where he pointed a firearm and robbed him of his belongings.

Young positively identified the robber and filed a police report.

The police swiftly acted and arrested Manyange.

Source - Byo24News
More on: #Jail, #Robbing, #Firearm

Comments


Must Read

Ward 8 residents complain of health risks due to refuse dumping in suburb

3 hrs ago | 110 Views

Man orders girlfriend to abort unwanted pregnancy

3 hrs ago | 234 Views

Report: Starlink's Entry into Zimbabwe Shakes Up Telecom Market

15 hrs ago | 1567 Views

Linking Scientific Solutions With Socio-economic Needs Leads To Successful Environmental Conservation

15 hrs ago | 76 Views

Illegal gold miner shot dead at Eureka mine

16 hrs ago | 780 Views

Muppet Starmer says Israel has the right, Iran should not respond

19 hrs ago | 680 Views

Mnangagwa spokesman says Commonwealth is a 'needless albatross'

20 hrs ago | 648 Views

Lack of development irks Bulawayo councillors

20 hrs ago | 420 Views

Man falls to death during scuffle with sex worker

20 hrs ago | 1879 Views

Dembare suspends Shandirwa without pay and benefits

20 hrs ago | 380 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors climb on FIFA Rankings

21 hrs ago | 594 Views

Zuma to appeal ANC decision to expel him

23 hrs ago | 502 Views

Mnangagwa refuses to extend Presidency despite party resolution

23 hrs ago | 2265 Views

ED2030 a reality as Zanu-PF passes resolution to amend the Constitution

23 hrs ago | 1053 Views

ZAA Founder on Diaspora, ZIG, Xenophobia and Julius Malema

23 hrs ago | 398 Views

Chiwenga steers clear of the Mnangagwa-2030 mantra

23 hrs ago | 1434 Views

Congregant arrested for stealing church funds

23 hrs ago | 311 Views

Woman suffers miscarriage after being beaten up by her husband

23 hrs ago | 228 Views

Uncle and niece fight it out in court

23 hrs ago | 261 Views

Man claims he cultivated dagga to boost sexual prowess

23 hrs ago | 152 Views

Jilted lover storms bedroom, attacks half naked rival

23 hrs ago | 303 Views

Bosso fans to boycott the next BF match again

23 hrs ago | 202 Views

Sangoma brutally killed by ex-boyfriend

23 hrs ago | 226 Views

Man prevents wife from shaving privates for a year

23 hrs ago | 868 Views

ZiG inflation rate now pegged at 37.2%

23 hrs ago | 172 Views

Safety of Zimbabweans in Botswana has been guaranteed

23 hrs ago | 106 Views

U.S Embassy offered sanctions activists money to leave its premises

23 hrs ago | 248 Views

ED2030 slogan spoils Zanu-PF indaba

23 hrs ago | 106 Views

Zanu-PF wreaks havoc in Sadc

23 hrs ago | 171 Views

Mnangagwa claims sanctions affecting 2030 agenda

23 hrs ago | 101 Views

Zimbabwean tree cures erectile dysfunctional

23 hrs ago | 278 Views

Gono company loss case continues

23 hrs ago | 48 Views

Zanu-PF denies reports of altercations at Annual Conference

23 hrs ago | 143 Views

Dembare players back at work

23 hrs ago | 15 Views

184 arrested for illegal land allocations

23 hrs ago | 77 Views

Zesa secures 600MW utility batteries

23 hrs ago | 172 Views

5 charged with multiple robbery counts, jailed

23 hrs ago | 72 Views

BCC urged to conduct thorough research before policy implementation

26 Oct 2024 at 09:47hrs | 164 Views

MRP blasts Munhumutapa over private member bill

26 Oct 2024 at 09:43hrs | 214 Views

Why would Mnangagwa risk destroying Zimbabwe's stability for a measly two-year extension?

26 Oct 2024 at 09:40hrs | 559 Views

Milton high in Environmental Conservation programme

25 Oct 2024 at 20:40hrs | 287 Views

Emakhandeni-Luveve MP concerned over rising housebreaking cases

25 Oct 2024 at 20:37hrs | 334 Views

Silwane Youth Centre must be renovated: Pumula Residents

25 Oct 2024 at 20:32hrs | 84 Views

ZANU-PF Commissar harassed

25 Oct 2024 at 20:30hrs | 1605 Views

Mutumwa Paul Mwazha turns 106 years old

25 Oct 2024 at 18:06hrs | 988 Views

Killer Zivhu aligns with ED2030 faction, showers praise to Mnangagwa

25 Oct 2024 at 17:55hrs | 562 Views

Zimbabwe cautions its citizens in Botswana amid election tensions

25 Oct 2024 at 17:46hrs | 1383 Views

War vets congress divides Zanu-PF

25 Oct 2024 at 17:29hrs | 575 Views

Chiwenga warns Zanu-PF of '2017'

25 Oct 2024 at 17:26hrs | 1971 Views