Armed robber jailed 12 years

News / Local

by Simbarashe Sithole

A 27-year-old Harare man was sentenced to 12 years in jail after robbing a Chinese national of his mobile phones, chub safe and his car.Stembiso Manyange was convicted after a full trial.Prosecutor Edward Katsvairo told the court that on July 28 Manyange followed the complainant Rupert Young (59) at Bindura Golf Club where he was clubbing.He monitored his moves until Young got to his house where he pointed a firearm and robbed him of his belongings.Young positively identified the robber and filed a police report.The police swiftly acted and arrested Manyange.