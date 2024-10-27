Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Breaking News: Highlanders FC CEO Sihlangu Dlodlo Reportedly Found Dead in Bulawayo Home

by Staff Reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Unconfirmed reports indicate that Sihlangu Dlodlo, the Chief Executive Officer of Highlanders FC, has been found dead at his residence in Bulawayo. The news has yet to be officially confirmed by Highlanders FC, but sources suggest that local authorities have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his sudden death.


As police examine the scene, the cause of Dlodlo’s death remains unclear, heightening speculation and concern within the community. His passing is a significant loss to Highlanders FC, where he was appointed CEO earlier this year, and to Zimbabwean football as a whole.

Highlanders FC is expected to issue an official statement soon. This story is developing, and updates will be provided as new information emerges.

Source - Byo24news

Comments


