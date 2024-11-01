Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

DA leader upgrading his matric certificate enrols with Unisa

by Staff reporter
2 mins ago | Views
Following criticism of his academic qualifications, Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen has officially enrolled at the University of South Africa (UNISA). His studies will focus on management, governance, and public policy, reflecting a commitment to personal development and capable leadership.

Steenhuisen's decision comes on the heels of scrutiny over his educational background, with critics pointing out that his only qualification was a matric certificate. This has raised concerns about the educational standards of those holding prominent positions within the DA. The party has faced backlash not only for Steenhuisen's qualifications but also for alleged attempts to hire underqualified individuals in his office and in government roles where the DA holds power.

In an interesting turn of events, the Minister of Agriculture had previously enrolled at UNISA in 1994 for a Bachelor of Arts in Politics and Law but had to drop out due to work commitments and financial constraints. This history highlights the challenges many public officials face in balancing education with the demands of their roles.

During a recent visit to UNISA's Pretoria campus, Vice-Chancellor and Principal Professor Puleng LenkaBula noted that Steenhuisen is optimistic about managing his work alongside his studies. "He believes that UNISA can provide the flexibility he needs to juggle both responsibilities," she stated.

Steenhuisen's visit also included discussions about UNISA's contributions to agriculture, particularly in areas such as crop resilience and animal sciences. He expressed gratitude for the institution's dedicated faculty and the supportive management team, acknowledging their role in fostering an environment conducive to learning and growth.

Professor LenkaBula commended Steenhuisen for choosing UNISA and reiterated the university's commitment to excellence. "UNISA is making strides that have led to improved rankings, a rise in the number of qualified academics with PhDs, and enhancements in financial and resource management," she said. The Vice-Chancellor also highlighted the importance of support from political parties and public officials in contributing to the university's mission and reputation.

Steenhuisen's enrollment marks a significant step in addressing the criticisms he has faced and underscores a broader trend of political leaders seeking to enhance their qualifications in an ever-evolving political landscape. As he embarks on this educational journey, many will be watching closely to see how his studies influence his leadership within the DA and the broader political discourse in South Africa.

Source - iol
More on: #Matric, #Unisa

Comments

Nyamandlovu plots for sale.


Must Read

Sophie Mokoena's lack of subtlety in her bias is painfully obvious to anyone

2 hrs ago | 214 Views

Zimbabwean cow horn artist aims to tap into Chinese market at CIIE

3 hrs ago | 92 Views

Zimbabwe MPs go 9 months without allowances

3 hrs ago | 147 Views

RBZ hikes limits for mobile money and electronic transactions

3 hrs ago | 163 Views

British Lord lampoons Zimbabwe for congratulating Botswana's opposition

3 hrs ago | 382 Views

Chamisa overjoyed by Botswana's UDC election victory

3 hrs ago | 179 Views

Artisanal miners fingered in Gwanda's rising HIV stats

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

Nurse arrested for forgery, theft

3 hrs ago | 89 Views

Zimbabwean activist engages Hichilema to cancel Chivayo linked tender

3 hrs ago | 117 Views

The push to celebrate Joshua Nkomo by declaring July 1 a national holiday

3 hrs ago | 72 Views

How Bulawayo's townships reflect city's rich Ndebele heritage

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

High rainfall recorded in Tsholotsho

3 hrs ago | 199 Views

Mnangagwa congratulates incoming Botswana leader

3 hrs ago | 80 Views

Zanu-PF wants govt to enforce 'use it or lose it policy' in mining

3 hrs ago | 14 Views

Chiwenga visits Rtd Air Chief Marshal Moyo after accident

3 hrs ago | 116 Views

Only sports fraud will stop MWOS from PSL promotion

3 hrs ago | 71 Views

Ultimate Survivor: The nine lives of Wadyajena

15 hrs ago | 722 Views

Why UDC's victory is not a blueprint for Zimbabwe's opposition

18 hrs ago | 1553 Views

Jonah Moyo of Devera Ngwena gets PhD

21 hrs ago | 3086 Views

Bulawayo reaches full capacity for Starlink

21 hrs ago | 2088 Views

Wife basher jailed

21 hrs ago | 556 Views

Andile Lungisa accuses NPA of 'weaponizing' SA legal system

22 hrs ago | 772 Views

Kombi driver charged with culpable homicide after horror crash

22 hrs ago | 851 Views

Protest against neocolonial regime held in Paris

01 Nov 2024 at 10:46hrs | 246 Views

Was Kudzi Keita a diamond dealer and a hustler?

01 Nov 2024 at 10:08hrs | 1273 Views

Human semen harvester sentenced

01 Nov 2024 at 10:07hrs | 1352 Views

UK, Ireland healthcare carers hopefuls lose thousands to scammers

01 Nov 2024 at 10:06hrs | 741 Views

Zifa Village to get a facelift

01 Nov 2024 at 09:12hrs | 307 Views

Botswana President concedes defeat in televised address

01 Nov 2024 at 07:12hrs | 3107 Views

Botswana's ruling party loses power after six decades

01 Nov 2024 at 06:51hrs | 1454 Views

Shona, 14 other African languages added on Google's services

01 Nov 2024 at 06:51hrs | 499 Views

Zanu-PF title deed bait misfires

01 Nov 2024 at 06:49hrs | 971 Views

Management shake up at RBZ

01 Nov 2024 at 06:48hrs | 1816 Views

Sihlangu Dlodlo honoured

01 Nov 2024 at 06:47hrs | 712 Views

Gono company directorship change case takes new twist

01 Nov 2024 at 06:40hrs | 419 Views

Nkosana Moyo wants Zimbabwe to adopt US's coined rules based society

01 Nov 2024 at 06:39hrs | 554 Views

Mutsvangwa's legal troubles could have broader implications

01 Nov 2024 at 06:37hrs | 2315 Views

Zimbabwe opposition on deathbed

01 Nov 2024 at 06:36hrs | 612 Views

Hailstorm leaves 25 homeless in Beitbridge

01 Nov 2024 at 06:36hrs | 413 Views

Businessman loses mansion eviction, sale appeal

01 Nov 2024 at 06:35hrs | 509 Views

Tshololotsho North lacks basic social amenities

01 Nov 2024 at 06:34hrs | 92 Views

Cops acquitted of rape

01 Nov 2024 at 06:33hrs | 288 Views

Mnangagwa demands apology, reparations from Britain for colonial atrocities

01 Nov 2024 at 06:33hrs | 291 Views

Zimbabwe power outages to ease as Hwange Unit 7 returns to operation

01 Nov 2024 at 06:32hrs | 335 Views

More Bulawayo men commit suicide

01 Nov 2024 at 06:31hrs | 418 Views

Kwekwe doctors' residence project stalls

01 Nov 2024 at 06:31hrs | 62 Views

Prophet Magaya launches 10,000-seater stadium project in Kwekwe

01 Nov 2024 at 06:30hrs | 227 Views

Fake vehicle licence, insurance scam exposed

01 Nov 2024 at 06:29hrs | 361 Views

Another Zanu-PF MP dangle US$1,000 bonus to players

01 Nov 2024 at 06:28hrs | 901 Views