DA leader upgrading his matric certificate enrols with Unisa

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Following criticism of his academic qualifications, Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen has officially enrolled at the University of South Africa (UNISA). His studies will focus on management, governance, and public policy, reflecting a commitment to personal development and capable leadership.Steenhuisen's decision comes on the heels of scrutiny over his educational background, with critics pointing out that his only qualification was a matric certificate. This has raised concerns about the educational standards of those holding prominent positions within the DA. The party has faced backlash not only for Steenhuisen's qualifications but also for alleged attempts to hire underqualified individuals in his office and in government roles where the DA holds power.In an interesting turn of events, the Minister of Agriculture had previously enrolled at UNISA in 1994 for a Bachelor of Arts in Politics and Law but had to drop out due to work commitments and financial constraints. This history highlights the challenges many public officials face in balancing education with the demands of their roles.During a recent visit to UNISA's Pretoria campus, Vice-Chancellor and Principal Professor Puleng LenkaBula noted that Steenhuisen is optimistic about managing his work alongside his studies. "He believes that UNISA can provide the flexibility he needs to juggle both responsibilities," she stated.Steenhuisen's visit also included discussions about UNISA's contributions to agriculture, particularly in areas such as crop resilience and animal sciences. He expressed gratitude for the institution's dedicated faculty and the supportive management team, acknowledging their role in fostering an environment conducive to learning and growth.Professor LenkaBula commended Steenhuisen for choosing UNISA and reiterated the university's commitment to excellence. "UNISA is making strides that have led to improved rankings, a rise in the number of qualified academics with PhDs, and enhancements in financial and resource management," she said. The Vice-Chancellor also highlighted the importance of support from political parties and public officials in contributing to the university's mission and reputation.Steenhuisen's enrollment marks a significant step in addressing the criticisms he has faced and underscores a broader trend of political leaders seeking to enhance their qualifications in an ever-evolving political landscape. As he embarks on this educational journey, many will be watching closely to see how his studies influence his leadership within the DA and the broader political discourse in South Africa.