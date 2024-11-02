Latest News Editor's Choice


Eligibility rules for ZIFA Presidential candidates questioned

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
Former Zimbabwe international and Notwane FC legend Fabian Zulu has publicly criticized recent proposals to restrict eligibility for the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) presidency and key positions to those who have resided in Zimbabwe for at least two years and hold five Ordinary Level (O-Level) qualifications. Zulu, who is currently based in Botswana as a football analyst and commentator, argues that these requirements are exclusionary and counterproductive for Zimbabwean football.

Zulu contends that the residency rule and academic requirement represent a double standard. He noted that players born in Zimbabwe or abroad, who may not meet the two-year residency requirement, have often been welcomed into the national team without restrictions.

"The decision to bar those who haven't been resident in the country for two years and require O-Levels does not sit well with me. It's double standards and a blatant attempt to block former players and certain administrators," said Zulu. "A clean football ecosystem is inclusive. People who have dedicated themselves to the sport shouldn't need to lobby or use money to earn recognition."

Zulu, who once played for Hwange in Zimbabwe, argued that many football professionals outside the country are keen to contribute to Zimbabwean football, leveraging their experiences abroad. Excluding them from leadership positions, he says, restricts valuable expertise and new perspectives that could benefit the national game.

"We are abroad, learning more about the game, and may want to return to add value to local football. Why not apply the same rule for players? Just like the players, administrators also come to serve their country. Let us respect football and stop serving selfish interests," Zulu remarked.

The eligibility requirements were proposed last month during a ZIFA councillors' meeting, where various recommendations were discussed in collaboration with FIFA. The resulting document has since been submitted to the Sport and Recreation Commission (SRC) for potential adoption.

The proposal outlines that ZIFA presidential candidates and their deputies must hold a minimum of five O-Level passes or equivalent qualifications and meet the two-year residency requirement. The document also introduced an article on sexual inclusivity, ensuring that players of diverse orientations are accepted in national teams. Previously, ZIFA's guidelines were silent on this matter, leaving coaches and managers to address it informally.

Additionally, the document excluded representation for junior football, coaches, and the Footballers Union of Zimbabwe (FUZ) in the ZIFA Assembly, sparking further controversy within the local football community.

Zulu's comments underscore a broader debate on the future of Zimbabwean football, with many stakeholders calling for reforms that allow a wider pool of experienced professionals, including those based abroad, to contribute to the sport's development.

Source - The Sunday News
More on: #Zifa, #Rules, #Candidates

