Bosso fans to boycott today's BF match in honour of Sihlangu Dlodlo

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Highlanders FC supporters face a tough decision today as the club goes head-to-head with Greenfuel at Barbourfields Stadium (Emagumeni), with calls for fans to skip the game and instead gather at the Highlanders Clubhouse. This boycott follows last month's protest when fans refused to attend Highlanders' home game against ZPC Kariba, in response to what they described as unfair treatment by referees and football authorities.The October boycott was triggered by a disputed penalty awarded against Highlanders during their Chibuku Super Cup quarter-final match against Simba Bhora. The contentious decision led to the match's abandonment, after which Highlanders were fined and disqualified from the competition by the Premier Soccer League (PSL) Disciplinary Committee.Ahead of today's Greenfuel match, fans have again been encouraged to convene at the Highlanders Clubhouse. Supporters plan to celebrate the life of the late Highlanders CEO, Sihlangu Dlodlo, who was found dead on Monday. The gathering will also double as a fundraiser to help cover fines recently imposed on the club."This Sunday, all roads lead to Highlanders FC Clubhouse to celebrate the life of the late Bosso CEO Sihlangu Dlodlo. We call upon Highlanders sons and daughters not to attend the Bosso game against Greenfuel at BF and instead head to the clubhouse to honor Mpangazitha," said event co-coordinator Ezra "Tshisa" Sibanda. He added that the fundraiser would support Bosso's financial needs as the club endures penalties imposed by the PSL.Dlodlo was laid to rest yesterday at Bulawayo's Lady Stanley Cemetery. The Clubhouse fundraiser has already shown significant results, with the first event bringing in US$9,900, largely from supporter contributions across Highlanders' chapters. Fans from the UK, South Africa, Botswana, Dubai, Poland, and even rival Dynamos supporters contributed to the cause.On the pitch, Bosso will be without midfielders Mckinnon Mushore and Prince Ndlovu, both of whom were with the Warriors' CHAN squad in South Africa. Head coach Kelvin Kaindu aims to secure a strong finish to the season despite missing these key players."We want to finish the season strongly and fight for the remaining points. However, we will miss Mushore and Prince. Our preparations went well, and we'll see how it goes," Kaindu said.Highlanders are vying for a top-four finish alongside Ngezi Platinum and Manica Diamonds, with the title already out of reach. Elsewhere in the PSL, Dynamos will face FC Platinum at Rufaro Stadium, Chicken Inn will visit Chegutu Pirates at Mhondoro's Baobab Stadium, and Hwange will play Manica Diamonds at Colliery Stadium as they battle to avoid relegation.Highlanders' fan support and fundraising efforts reflect their commitment to the club amid challenges, underscoring the deep sense of community and loyalty that has always defined the Bosso family.