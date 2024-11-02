Nurses graduate in Hwange

News / Local

by Staff reporter

The Hwange Medical Company's School of Nursing proudly celebrated the graduation of 31 trainees who received diplomas in general nursing on Friday, achieving an impressive overall performance rate of 94 percent. Out of 33 candidates who sat for their final examinations, 31 successfully completed the rigorous three-year program, marking a four percent increase from the previous year.During the ceremony, Principal Tutor Mr. Justin Maduma presented the school's performance report, detailing the examination results as part of the summative evaluation conducted by the Nurses Council of Zimbabwe. "This year, we had 33 candidates sit for the examinations, with 31 passing and graduating today, resulting in an accumulative performance of 94 percent compared to 90 percent last year," Maduma said. However, he noted concerns about the instances of student failures and emphasized the school's commitment to continuous improvement and analysis of results to enhance performance.As part of ongoing efforts to align with global standards, the school is currently undergoing a curriculum review to better equip students for the demands of the healthcare sector. Maduma highlighted that the revised curriculum is in trial run and shared among staff to ensure comprehensive coverage of client care, which ultimately guarantees safe nursing practice and patient satisfaction.The school also acknowledged the Ministry of Health and Child Care for its remedial programs that offer second chances to students who did not pass their state final examinations; seven students from Hwange Medical Company benefited from this initiative.In his keynote address, Richard Moyo, the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution in Matabeleland North, commended Hwange Colliery Company Limited Holdings for its community empowerment initiatives. He urged the company to implement a quota system to ensure recruitment reflects all districts within the province. "I applaud the strides the company has taken, with 77 percent of today's graduates being locals," Moyo remarked, encouraging continued local recruitment and community-focused job creation.Minister Moyo also praised Hwange Colliery Company's corporate social responsibility efforts, urging other businesses to follow suit and contribute to community development. He acknowledged the company's collaboration with various stakeholders, including traditional leaders and civil society, in implementing impactful social programs.Among the graduates, six were male and the rest female, with notable individual achievements recognized during the ceremony. Sithembinkosi Nkomo was celebrated as the best overall graduating nurse, winning an impressive six awards, including the CMO's trophy for highest marks in the hospital final examination and the Glaxo-Smith Kline trophy for best academic performance throughout training. Teresa Shoko also garnered multiple accolades, including the Matron's Prize for Best Nurse-Patient Relationship.Other top performers included Adiana Mwanyumeka, who excelled in obstetrics and nursing research, and Caleb Ndlovu, recognized for his outstanding contributions in the theatre and patient care.The graduation ceremony drew an audience of traditional leaders, government officials, members of the business community, and management from Hwange Colliery Company, all gathering to celebrate the new cohort of qualified nurses ready to serve the community.